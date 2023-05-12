Brookings pitcher Gracie Adamson struck out eight batters while registering four RBIs and two runs offensively as the Bobcats defeated the Yankton Gazelles 14-0 in a five-inning Eastern South Dakota Conference softball contest Friday at Sertoma Park.

“(Adamson) had a nice rise ball,” said Gazelles head coach Jill Muth. “She threw hard and we maybe swung at a few pitches we shouldn’t have.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.