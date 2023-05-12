Brookings pitcher Gracie Adamson struck out eight batters while registering four RBIs and two runs offensively as the Bobcats defeated the Yankton Gazelles 14-0 in a five-inning Eastern South Dakota Conference softball contest Friday at Sertoma Park.
“(Adamson) had a nice rise ball,” said Gazelles head coach Jill Muth. “She threw hard and we maybe swung at a few pitches we shouldn’t have.
“We didn’t strike out looking. We struck out swinging. I wish we could have made a little more contact.”
Up 1-0, the Bobcats erupted for seven runs in the second inning. They improved to 10-3 on the season.
“They hit the ball all over the place,” Muth said. “We had a couple plays we could have made but they were just hitting where we weren’t.”
Considering the Gazelles’ senior leadership on their team, Muth wants the team to “flush” the game.
“Sometimes, this happens,” she said. “We’ve got to forget about it and move on. We’ve got two big games next week (against Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Jefferson) that we’ve got to try to go get. We want to be able to have a home game to get ourselves into the state tournament.”
Going into Friday’s contest, the Gazelles, 11-5, were sixth in the Class AA standings, with Brookings third. The top eight teams in the standings get to play at home in the SoDak 16. Their two remaining contests are Tuesday’s home contest against No. 2 Lincoln then a road contest at No. 4 Jefferson.
“We’re going to have to win one of those two games next week against two really good opponents,” Muth said.
The first pitch for the game was at 3:56 p.m., more than two hours ahead of the regularly scheduled 6 p.m. start time due to weather. Muth said the weather situation impacted the Gazelles’ mindset.
“Once we get on the field, we’ve got to focus on what’s going on,” she said. “It just didn’t go our way tonight.”
First pitch for the Gazelles’ final home contest against Lincoln is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sertoma Park.
The Gazelles won the JV game 6-4.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.