VERMILLION — For the first time since the 2019 season, the University of South Dakota football team is playing a non-conference slate, starting tonight in Lawrence, Kansas against the Big12’s Kansas Jayhawks.
“One of the things we have committed to at the University of South Dakota is playing the very best competition that we can,” USD head coach Bob Nielsen said. “Part of that commitment is playing an FBS game and we’ve approached it from the standpoint of trying to regional Power 5 teams.”
USD went 1-3 in four spring games before the final month of the spring season was canceled due to COVID-19. The Coyotes opened with a win at Illinois State before dropping their next three games.
The Coyote starting quarterback, Carson Camp, returns for his second season leading the offense. Camp was closing in on 1,000 yards passing after four games in the spring before the cancellation of the season.
In the skill positions, Travis Theis is the starting running back, but he won’t be the only one to pick up carries. Shomari Lawrence is expected to get touches in the backfield. The Coyotes have a blend of young and old at the receiver position, with seniors Caleb Vander Esch and junior Kody Case in the starting lineup alongside sophomore Wesley Eliodor. Senior tight end Brett Samson also looks to make an impact in the passing game.
On the offensive line, a young group got younger when Nielsen announced the retirement of Mason Scheidegger, senior left guard. Scheidegger has been dealing with nagging injuries that pushed him into retirement.
“Unfortunately, Mason Scheidegger had to medically retire due to an ongoing health problem,” Nielsen said. “It’s unfortunate because he really got shorted in the spring season due to injury and wanted to come back and close out his career with a really successful fall campaign.”
On defense, the veteran linebacking group, led by all-conference members Brock Mogensen and Jack Cochrane, will hope to take the next step Friday night in Lawrence.
The Coyotes open their season against a Kansas program that has a brand new coaching staff and questions at the quarterback position. Senior Miles Kendrick, sophomore Jalon Daniels and transfer Jason Bean are all fighting for the starting quarterback job, and head coach Lance Leipold has not named a starter for the game with USD.
“I know they’re going to be a very fundamentally sound football team,” Nielsen said. “That’s what he (Leipold) believes in and if you watch his teams wherever he has been, that’s what they are.”
The last time the Coyotes faced a FBS opponent, USD made a trip down to Oklahoma and fell to Oklahoma 70-14. The Coyotes are hoping for better success to open the 2021 season. USD and Kansas kicks off at 7 p.m. in Lawrence. The game is being aired on ESPN+.
USD (0-0) at Kansas (0-0)
7 p.m., Memorial Stadium
SERIES: Kansas leads 2-0.
LAST MEETING: Kansas claimed a 31-14 victory in the 2013 season.
LAST TIME OUT: Youngstown State topped USD 28-10 on March 20, ending its shortened spring 2020-21 season. Kansas ended a winless 2020 season on Dec. 5 at Texas Tech, 16-13.
NEXT UP: USD opens its home schedule on Sept. 11, taking on Northern Arizona. Kansas plays another Friday night contest, at Coastal Carolina on Sept. 10.
