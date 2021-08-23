PINE RIDGE — Dustin Honomichl accounted for six total touchdowns for Wagner in a 50-0 victory over Lakota Tech Saturday.
Honomichl threw for 240 yards passing and four touchdowns and gained 49 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns for Wagner (1-0). Chris Nelson rushed for 30 yards and two scores and hauled in two passes for 82 yards and a score. Nolan Dvorak, Riley Roberts and Glen Cournoyer added touchdown receptions.
Matt Link and Gannon Knebel recorded interceptions defensively for Wagner.
Wagner is back in action Saturday at Bennett County at 5 p.m.
WAGNER (1-0) 24 19 7 0 —50
LAKOTA TECH (0-1) 0 0 0 0 —0
