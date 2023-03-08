A year ago, the Viborg-Hurley Cougars entered the South Dakota State Class B Tournament as an afterthought to most of the field.
But the eighth-seeded Cougars knocked off tournament favorite Aberdeen Roncalli. Then won another game, and another. This year the defending state champion Cougars (20-3) aren’t being overlooked as they head to Huron.
Viborg-Hurley enters the state tournament, which begins today (Thursday) at Huron Arena, with the third seed and a huge bulls eye on their backs.
“I thought we did better than I anticipated this season,” said Cougars head coach Molly Mason. “We knew the pressure coming off a state championship might get to them, but the girls maintained their focus. We are right where we want to be this year.”
The Cougars are again led by the 1-2 punch of seniors Coral Mason (18.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 3.7 apg, 3.5 spg, 1.4 bpg) and Denae Mach (15.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.8 spg).
Mach, who missed two games due to injury, probably should have missed more, according to Coach Mason.
“Mid-season Denae had an ankle sprain. She played in the Wagner game and probably shouldn’t have,” she said. “But now she’s healed up and ready to go.”
The Cougars have been bolstered by the growth of some of their other players this year. Seniors Estelle Lee (9.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.4 spg) and Shelby Lyons (5.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.8 spg), and sophomore Charlie Nelson (6.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2 apg, 2 spg) have each shown improvement throughout the season.
“Both Coral and Denae have gotten face-guarded, double-teamed,” Coach Mason said. “Our other players have had to step up. Now we have five complete players starting and a great bench to go with them.”
Sophomore Aubree Schwartz (2.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg) has also played in all 23 games, with sophomore Kendra Gilbert (0.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg), sophomore Jenna Graves (1.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg) and senior Madelyn Vasgaard (1.3 ppg) each playing in over half of the team’s games.
The Cougars met their first-round opponent, Howard, near the end of the regular season, with Viborg-Hurley claiming a 50-33 victory at home. For the Tigers (19-4), it was their lowest point total of the season by nine points.
“It was a great game,” Coach Mason said. “Coral got in foul trouble early and we had to fight back. It was a back-and-forth game until the very end.”
Junior Abby Aslesen (16 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 47 assists, 34 steals, 21 blocks) and senior Kate Connor (14.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 18 blocks) are the 1-2 punch that lead Howard. Seniors Trinity Palmquist (5.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 86 assists, 35 steals), Canyon Kidd (3.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 42 assists, 47 steals) and Rylee Rudebusch (5.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 41 assists) round out the Tigers’ first five.
Freshman Dakota Spader (4 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and senior Landree Callies (1 ppg, 1.1 rpg) have also played in the majority of games for Howard.
“Connor does a great job on the blocks,” Coach Mason said. “She and Aslesen like to get a high-low going. It will be a tough game.”
For the Cougars to repeat last year’s accomplishment, they’ll need to do some of the things that helped them finish on top in 2022.
“We need to stay focused. We did a great job of that last year,” Coach Mason said. “We need to stay focused and enjoy ourselves. We have five seniors, so we want to enjoy every moment.”
Viborg-Hurley and Howard play the final game of Thursday’s quarterfinal round, a 7:45 p.m. start at Huron Arena. It will be preceded by second-seeded Ethan (20-2) against Castlewood (16-7) at 6 p.m.
In the afternoon session, top-seeded Wolsey-Wessington (21-2) will face Jones County (18-4) at noon, followed by Sully Buttes (20-3) against Wall (18-5) at 1:45 p.m.
Second round action will be held on Friday, with final round action on Saturday. The championship game is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. on Saturday night.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.