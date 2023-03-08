Cougars Headed To State

The Viborg-Hurley girls head to Huron to open the defense of their Class B state title as the tournament opens today (Thursday). The Cougars, the third seed, face Huron at 7:45 p.m.

 Photo Courtesy Faydra Christensen

A year ago, the Viborg-Hurley Cougars entered the South Dakota State Class B Tournament as an afterthought to most of the field.

But the eighth-seeded Cougars knocked off tournament favorite Aberdeen Roncalli. Then won another game, and another. This year the defending state champion Cougars (20-3) aren’t being overlooked as they head to Huron.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.