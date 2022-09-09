VERMILLION — Ty Hertz’s 155 yards and two touchdowns on the ground helped Vermillion hold off Milbank 22-16 in high school football action Friday night at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
Jeremy Crowe added 51 rushing yards and Zoan Robinson had 42 yards receiving with a touchdown for Vermillion (1-2), which led 16-0 at halftime. Connor Peterson anchored the defense with two interceptions.
For Milbank (0-3), quarterback Garrett Mertens threw for 171 yards and also rushed for 58 yards with two touchdowns.
MILBANK (0-3) 0 0 8 8 — 16
VERMILLION (1-2) 7 9 6 0 — 22
Avon 28, Gayville-Volin 0
GAYVILLE – The Avon Pirates used a steady dose of the run game and a stout defense to blank Gayville-Volin 28-0 in high school football action Friday in Gayville.
Noah Watchorn, Jaden Stahl, Cody Soukup and Landon Thury also scored on rushing touchdowns for the fourth-ranked Pirates (3-1). Watchorn finished with 86 yards and Stahl added 85 yards.
For the hometown Raiders (0-3), Cade Gunderson ran for 57 yards, Spencer Karsten passed for 88 yards and Ben Rumsey caught three passes for 71 yards. Rumsey led the defense with seven tackles.
Next week, Avon travels to Tulare to play Hitchcock-Tulare and Gayville-Volin will visit Centerville.
AVON (3-1) 8 6 8 6 — 28
GAYVILLE-VOL. (0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Hanson 8, Parkston 6
ALEXANDRIA — Jackson Jarding returned a fumble recovery 102 yards for a touchdown to help Hanson upended fourth-ranked Parkston 8-6 in high school football action Friday in Alexandria.
Parkston’s only score came on a Kaleb Weber pass to Kolter Kramer. Weber passed for 125 yards, while Brayden Jervik rushed for 85 yards and added 66 yards receiving.
PARKSTON (3-1) 0 6 0 0 — 6
HANSON (3-1) 0 8 0 0 — 8
Alcester-Hudson 32, Garretson 17
ALCESTER — Thanks to two 100-yard rushers, Alcester-Hudson defeated Garretson 32-17 in high school football action Friday night in Alcester.
Mateo Kleinhans ran for 123 yards and one touchdown, while Jose Lopez scampered for 104 yards and two scores. William Hallaway got the scoring started with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Garretson’s Carson Clark rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown.
Alcester-Hudson visits Chester Area next week.
GARRETSON (0-4) 0 3 0 14 — 17
ALCESTER-HUDSON (4-0) 8 8 8 8 — 32
MVP 30, Jim River 7
MOUNT VERNON — After Jim River scored the game’s first touchdown, Reed Rus and Mount Vernon-Plankinton took control on the way to a 30-7 victory Friday night in Mount Vernon.
Rus rushed for 143 yards and four touchdowns for MVP (4-0), which ran for 322 yards as a team.
Jim River (1-3) got 132 yards and one score on the ground from Ajay Herrboldt, while Kadeyn Ulmer passed for 47 yards. Tyrus Bietz led the defense with 10 tackles and Logan Sayler intercepted a pass.
JIM RIVER (1-3) 7 0 0 0 — 7
MVP (4-0) 6 8 8 8 — 30
Humphrey-LHF 26, Randolph 6
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family’s Sage Frauendorfer amassed 223 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in a 26-6 victory over Randolph in Nebraska football action Friday night in Randolph.
Randall Gronenthal added 78 yards and one touchdown rushing.
Randolph got 107 yards and one score on the ground from Bryson Eledge.
HUMPHREY-LHF 6 6 8 6 — 26
RANDOLPH 0 6 0 0 — 6
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 48, Plainview 14
LAUREL, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge scored 40 points in the middle two quarters to claim a 48-14 victory over Plainview in prep football action on Friday.
Dylan Taylor passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another for LCC. Dan Puppe had a 56-yard touchdown catch from Taylor. Caleb Erwin rushed for two scores, Sutton Ehlers rushed for a score and Jake Rath had a short touchdown catch in the victory.
Jacson King rushed for both Plainview scores.
LCC, 3-0, travels to Homer on Sept. 16. Plainview travels to North Central on Sept. 15.
PLAINVIEW (2-1) 0 6 0 8 — 14
LAUREL-CC (3-0) 0 24 16 8 — 48
West Central 28, Madison 25
MADISON — Justin Zirpel’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Mason Berens with 75 seconds left helped West Central rally past Madison 28-25 on Friday night in Madison.
Zirpel finished the game with 111 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and also threw for 182 yards.
Madison’s Ben Brooks passed for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Tea Area 44, O’Gorman 41
TEA — Ethan McKnelly’s 80-yard touchdown reception on a deflection with two minutes remaining helped No. 2 Class 11AA Tea Area defeat No. 3 11AAA O’Gorman 44-41 on Friday night in Tea.
Blake Thompson rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns for Tea Area, while quarterback Chase Van Tol ran for 116 yards and a touchdown.
O’Gorman’s Maverick Jones ran for 107 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Bennett Dannenbring completed 21-of-42 passes for 468 yards and five touchdowns.
