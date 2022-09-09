VERMILLION — Ty Hertz’s 155 yards and two touchdowns on the ground helped Vermillion hold off Milbank 22-16 in high school football action Friday night at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Jeremy Crowe added 51 rushing yards and Zoan Robinson had 42 yards receiving with a touchdown for Vermillion (1-2), which led 16-0 at halftime. Connor Peterson anchored the defense with two interceptions.

