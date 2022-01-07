PARKSTON — Three players score in double figures to lead Vermillion to a 43-37 win over Parkston in Parkston Friday night.
Vermillion handed Parkston their first loss of the season Friday. Brooke Jensen tallied 15 points and seven rebounds for Vermillion (5-2). Kasey Hanson and Brooklyn Voss added 11 points each.
Abby Hohn tallied 12 points for Parkston (8-1). Allison Ziebart and Faith Oakley added seven points each.
Vermillion takes on Bon Homme Monday in Tyndall. Parkston is at Wagner Thursday.
VERMILLION (5-2) 8 7 12 16 —43
PARKSTON (8-1) 9 6 10 12 —37
Irene-Wakonda 56, Gayville-Volin 42
IRENE — Emma Marshall scored a game-high 27 points to lead Irene-Wakonda past Gayville-Volin 56-42 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Nora O’Malley posted 18 points, six rebounds and three steals in the victory.
Molly Larson led Gayville-Volin with 11 points. Keeley Larson added nine points.
Irene-Wakonda travels to Madison to face Lemmon in the Dakota State Classic today (Saturday). Gayville-Volin hosts Sioux Falls Lutheran on Tuesday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (4-4) 12 8 13 9 — 42
IRENE-WAKONDA (3-5) 13 20 9 14 — 56
Dakota Valley 71, Viborg-Hurley 55
HURLEY — Three players scored in double figures to lead Dakota Valley to a 71-55 road win over Viborg-Hurley in Hurley Friday night.
Rylee Rosenquist tallied 27 points to pace Dakota Valley (9-0). Peyton Tritz added 15 points and Brooke Carlson 12.
Charley Nelson tallied 15 points and Estelle Lee 12 points for Viborg-Hurley (6-2).
Viborg-Hurley is at home against Alcester-Hudson Tuesday. Dakota Valley is at home to play West Central Tuesday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (9-0) 11 19 25 16 —71
VIBORG-HURLEY (6-2) 15 13 14 13 —55
Wagner 59, Bon Homme 24
TYNDALL — Emma and Lydia Yost led Wagner to a 59-24 win over Bon Homme Friday night in Tyndall.
Emma Yost tallied 23 points to lead Wagner (5-0). Lydia Yost added 15 points.
Olivia Bures led Bon Homme (2-5) with eight points. Jurni Vavruska and Erin Heusinkveld added seven points each.
Wagner is at Corsica-Stickney Saturday. Bon Homme is home against Vermillion Monday.
WAGNER (5-0) 14 20 9 16 —59
BON HOMME (2-5) 5 3 8 8 —24
Centerville 48, Burke 35
CENTERVILLE —The Centerville Tornadoes continue their strong start to the season with a 48-35 win over Burke Friday night in Centerville.
Lillie Eide tallied 10 points to lead Centerville (7-1). Keira Austin added nine points and Sophie Eide eight. Bailey Hanson grabbed 18 rebounds in the win.
Paige Bell led Burke (1-7) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Elly Witt added 11 points.
Centerville is in Scotland Tuesday. Burke hosts Colome Thursday.
BURKE (1-7) 10 4 10 11 —35
CENTERVILLE (7-1) 10 7 16 15 —48
Alcester-Hudson 40, Menno 29
ALCESTER — Alcester-Hudson outscored Menno 21-14 in the second half to pull away to a 40-29 victory over the Wolves in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Elly Doering scored 13 points to lead Alcester-Hudson. Kayleigh Thompson added 12 points in the victory.
For Menno, Paityn Huber scored 10 points.
Both teams hit the road on Tuesday, with Alcester-Hudson (5-2) headed to Viborg-Hurley and Menno traveling to Canistota.
MENNO (2-5) 8 7 9 5 — 29
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-2) 9 10 10 11 — 40
Beresford 52, McCook Central-Montrose 40
BERESFORD — Three players score in double figure to lead Beresford to a 52-40 win over McCook Central-Montrose Friday night in Beresford.
Ella Merriman tallied 15 points to pace Beresford (3-3). Ady Hansen added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kara Niles contributed 10 points.
Michaela McCormick picked up 17 points and Carly Katzer 14 for McCook Central-Montrose (2-5).
Beresford hosts Tri Valley Friday. McCook Central-Montrose is at Hanson Tuesday.
MCM (2-5) 8 11 14 17 —40
BERESFORD (3-3) 12 16 11 13 —52
