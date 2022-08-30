The Buck-Kernel Challenge for the Marchand Cup ended in a draw on Tuesday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course. The event is a Ryder Cup-style golf dual between Yankton and Mitchell, with golfers playing six holes of each format.
Mitchell claimed a 3.5 to 2.5 edge in both Four Ball (best ball) and Scramble. Yankton made up the difference with a 7-5 edge in singles action.
Dawson Vellek, Henry Homstad, Miles Krajewski, Parker Riley, Ryker Larsen, Carter Schurman and Eli Larson each won in singles for Yankton. Larsen and Schurman won in Four Ball, while Michael Horning and William Youngblom won in Scramble for the Bucks.
Three matches each in Four Ball and Scramble ended all square.
FOUR BALL (Best Ball) Dawson Vellek-Easton Vellek Y vs. Jackson Childs-Lincoln Bates M, all square; Henry Homstad-Miles Krajewski Y vs. Noah Larson-Asher Dannenbring M, all square; Parker Riley-Evan Ness Y vs. Jager Juracek-Marshall Widstrom M, all square; Sam Titze-Carter McCormick M def. Michael Horning-William Youngblom, 2 up; Ryker Larsen-Carter Schurman Y def. Dawson Adams-Jordan Meyerink, 3&2; Brady Reiners-Everett Morrison M def. Kai Cody-Eli Larson, 2&1
SCRAMBLE: Childs-Bates M def. D. Vellek-E. Vellek, 1 up; Homstad-Krajewski Y vs. N. Larson-Dannenbring, all square; Juracek-Widstrom M def. Riley-Ness, 2&1; Horning-Youngblom Y def. Titze-McCormick, 2&1; Larsen-Schurman Y vs. Adams-Meyerink M, all square; Cody-E. Larson Y vs. Reiners-Morrison M, all square
SINGLES: D. Vellek Y def. Childs, 2 up; Bates M def. E. Vellek, 2 &1; Homstad Y def. N. Larson, 2 up; Krajewski Y def. Dannenbring, 1 up; Riley Y def. Juracek, 2 up; Widstrom M def. Ness, 3&2; Titze M def. Horning, 2&1; McCormick M def. Youngblom 2&1; Larsen Y def. Adams, 3&1; Schurman Y def. Meyerink, 2&1; Reiners M def. Cody, 1 up; E. Larson Y def. Morrison, 3&1
