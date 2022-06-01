SIOUX FALLS — Dell Rapids broke through for six runs in the 11th inning to claim an 11-5 victory over Dakota Valley in the championship of the South Dakota State Class B Baseball Tournament, Wednesday at Sioux Falls Stadium.
The title was the second straight for Dell Rapids (18-2). Dakota Valley finished with a 15-3 record.
Dylan Mathis went 4-for-6 with a double for Dell Rapids. Jack Henry had two hits, including a triple. Aiden Boechler had two hits and three RBI. Will Jaton also had two hits. Landon Ruesink tripled, Brayden Pankonen doubled and Mason Stubbe had a hit in the victory.
Jaxon Hennies went 3-for-5, and Randy Rosenquist went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI for Dakota Valley. Garrett Anderson also had two hits. Brayden Major and Tyler Schutte each had a hit for the Panthers.
Pankonen pitched 8 1/3 innings of relief, striking out 10, for the win. Isaac Bruns took the loss in relief, giving up six unearned runs in the 11th.
Dell Rapids jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, but Dakota Valley scored one in the bottom of the frame and four in the second to claim a 5-4 lead. Dell Rapids tied the game with a run in the sixth, sending the game to extra innings.
Dell Rapids put its first two batters on in the 11th, then a one-out error broke the scoring drought and started a hit parade in the inning. Pankonen had a two-run double, Ruesink had a RBI triple and Mathis had a RBI single in the frame.
