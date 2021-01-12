SCOTLAND — Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon celebrated “Parents Night” with a 39-33 victory over rival Wagner in prep wrestling action on Tuesday.
Brock Kotalik (113), Brady Bierema (132), Landon Smith (152) and Jordan Gall each won by pin for BHSA (9-1), which also took advantage of two forfeits. Tyrus Bietz (170) scored a decision for the squad’s other points.
For Wagner, Karstyn Lhotak (106), Jhett Breen (120), Bradyn Lhotak (138), Riley Roberts (145) and Kahle Hill (160) each won by pin. Nolan Dvorak (182) won by decision for Wagner in the first match of the night.
BHSA wrestles in the Tri-Valley Tournament on Saturday. Wagner wrestles at Philip Area on Friday.
Parkston Quad
PARKSTON — The Parker Pheasants went 3-0 in a wrestling quadrangular at Parkston on Tuesday.
Parker rolled past Flandreau 72-10 behind pins from Alek Kuchta (106), Devin Kuchta (113) and Connor Even (138). Kolby Peters (170) won by pin for Flandreau.
The Pheasants clipped West Lyon, Iowa, 47-25. Hudson Eldeen (132), Logan Bridges (170), Charlie Patten (182), Michael Even (120) and Andrew Even (126) won by pin for Parker, with Zanto Centeno (145) winning by technical fall. Jordan Ver Meer (285) won by pin for West Lyon.
Parker edged Parkston 39-36, behind pins from Connor Even (138) and Centeno (145). Landon Sudbeck (132), Noah Mahoney (160), Gavin Braun (106) and Wyatt Anderson (113) won by pin for Parkston, with Carter Sommer (120) scoring a technical fall.
Parkston bounced Flandreau 57-12 behind pins from Logan Heidinger (170), Braun (106) and Anderson (113). Karter Headrick (138) won by pin for Flandreau.
West Lyon edged Parkston 39-36, led by pins from Chase Thiessen (138), Mason Ver Meer (145) and Emmit Fleshman (182). Sommer (120), Porter Neugebauer (126), Sudbeck (132) and Mahoney (170) won by pin for Parkston.
West Lyon downed Flandreau 69-12 in the other match, with Zac Severson (113), Thiessen (138) and Jackson Taylor (170) winning by pin.
Lennox Quad
LENNOX — Vermillion went 1-1 in a Dakota XII Conference wrestling triangular on Tuesday in Lennox.
Vermillion topped host Lennox 49-30, led by pins from Zach Brady (285), Hayden Schroeder (106) and Michael Roob (113). Ethan Schroeder (182) and Jase Langbehn (195) won by pin for Lennox.
Tea Area topped Vermillion 51-24 behind pins from Preston Eimers (182), Isaac Johnson (195), Wyatt Stuntebeck (126) and Jonah Hunter (145). Tyson Hage (160), Brady (285) and Hayden Schroeder (106) won by pin for Vermillion.
C-B Tri.
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield went 1-1 in a home wrestling triangular on Tuesday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Crofton-Bloomfield downed Elkhorn Valley 54-22 behind pins from Robbie Fisher (106), William Poppe (138) and Tyson Sauser (145). Hunter Bennett (113) won by pin for Elkhorn Valley.
Plainview downed C-B 42-27, led by pins from Scout Ashburn (120), Jordan Mosel (126), Bode Wortman (145) and Devon Tunender (160). Jared Janssen (220) won by pin for Crofton-Bloomfield.
In the other match, Plainview downed Elkhorn Valley 42-13 behind pins from Eli Lanham (106) and Keagan Mosel (138).
Dakota Valley Quad
NORTH SIOUX CITY — West Central went 2-0 in a Dakota XII Conference wrestling quadrangular on Tuesday in North Sioux City.
West Central edged Elk Point-Jefferson 36-34 behind a pin by Chandler Carda (106), a technical fall from Robby Edberg (145) and a major decision by Jude Jarding (113). Skyler Swatek (152) and Hunter Sharkey (220) won by pin for EPJ, with Joseph Weis (132) scoring a major decision.
West Central bounced Dakota Valley 66-12 behind pins from Jesse Jost (32), Kadyn Sausers (138), Edberg (145), Chet Carda (152), Justin Zirpel (160), Gabe Gebhardt (182), Logan Brunick (220) and Jarding (113). Jackson Boonstra (126) won by pin for Dakota Valley.
EPJ bounced Tri-Valley 50-30 behind pins by Kavin Jacobs (182) and Gunner Ewing (106), and a technical fall from Weis (132). Alex Andresen (195) and Remington Ludens (120) won by pin for Tri-Valley.
Tri-Valley beat Dakota Valley 54-15 in the other match. For Tri-Valley, Everet Althoff (132), Porter Jensen (138), Tyler Groenewold (152), Mason Hendrickson (160), Isaac Nehlich (182), Andresen (220) and Ethan Nehlich (285).
Ponca Quad
PONCA, Neb. — Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa, swept a three-state wrestling quadrangular, held on Tuesday in Ponca, Nebraska.
Kingsley-Pierson bounced host Ponca 63-18 behind pins from Kole Reis (160), Parker Hackett (182), Boe Harvey (220) and Carson Seuntjens (106). For Ponca, Hunter Bennett (170), Matt Logue (195) and Dalton Anderson (132) won by pin.
Kingsley-Pierson beat Viborg-Hurley 78-6 behind five pins: Marshall Benson (145), Josh Harvey (152), Boe Harvey (220), Jaden Clements (120) and Damon Schmid (138).
Kingsley-Pierson completed the sweep with a 72-12 victory over Tri County Northeast, sparked by five pins: Juan Juarez (113), Clements (120), Schmid (138), Benson (145) and Boe Harvey (220). Cole Varzani (152) won by pin for TCN.
Ponca beat Tri County Northeast 48-30 behind pins from Aiden Cook (160), Miguel Balvantin (220) and Sam Taylor (138).
Ponca downed Viborg-Hurley 42-30. For Ponca, Balvantin (220) won by pin. Wyatt Huber (138) won by pin for Viborg-Hurley. No other matches were contested in the dual.
Tri County Northeast edged Viborg-Hurley 27-18. For TCN, Verzani (162) and Jorge Hermosillo (220) won by pin, with Hudson Morgan (120) scoring a decision. Huber (138), Kaedon Maunu (145) and Collin Graves (285) won by pin for Viborg-Hurley.
