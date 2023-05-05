Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.