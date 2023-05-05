VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Kayla Karius is pleased to announce the addition of Mike Jewett to her staff. Jewett replaces Ty Margenthaler, who accepted an assistant coaching position at Pitt.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to our Coyote family!” said Karius. “With his prior collegiate coaching experience, Midwest recruiting ties and ability to build relationships, he will be a great asset to our program. We are excited to get to work with Mike on board! Welcome Mike and the Jewett family to USD!”

