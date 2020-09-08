Yankton pounded out double digit runs in each end of a doubleheader on the way to sweep of Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
In the opener, Annika Gordon went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and four RBI in a 10-0 Yankton victory.
Brooklyn Townsend had a pair of hits for Yankton. Addison Binde and Paige Gullikson each doubled. Lexi Madson and Elle Feser each had a hit, with Feser scoring three times in the victory.
Jaden Warner doubled and singled for Washington.
Madson struck out nine batters in the victory.
In the nightcap, Binde went 3-for-3 with a double and Jenna Cox homered and tripled, posting three RBI and three runs scored, in a 10-8 victory.
Feser went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Yankton. Madson doubled and singled. Grace Behrns also had two hits. Gullikson had a triple and two RBI, and Carley LaFrentz added a hit in the victory.
Gabby Larson and Rachel Spier each doubled for Washington.
Behrns picked up the win, striking out five. Jacey Hayen took the loss.
Yankton, 8-6, hosts Watertown on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.