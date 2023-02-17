HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle was down by one-point at halftime but was able to come back and get a 36-35 win over Osmond-Randolph in boys’ Nebraska basketball action.
Turner Dendinger led Hartington-Newcastle with 11 points. Both Lane Heimes and Riley Sudbeck followed with eight points.
Subdistricts will start next week for both teams. Hartington-Newcastle, 10-11, plays Bancroft-Rosalie in Howells on Tuesday. Osmond-Randolph, 2-17, plays in Tilden on Monday against Plainview.
OSMOND-RANDOLPH (2-17) 9 10 10 6 — 35
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (10-11) 11 7 14 4 — 36
Platte-Geddes 60, Wagner 54, OT
PLATTE — The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers pulled away in overtime to defeat the Wagner Red Raiders 60-54 Friday.
Tanner Dyk led Platte-Geddes with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Chris Nelson led Wagner with 15 points and six steals, while Preston McFayden added 14 points. Ted Slaba and Carter Cournoyer registered 10 rebounds apiece.
Platte-Geddes, 13-6, hosts Todd County Monday, while Wagner, 7-11, hosts Beresford Monday.
WAGNER 10 16 12 16 2 — 54
PLATTE-GEDDES 12 10 14 14 8 — 60
Wynot 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 49
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils used their 10-point lead at halftime to hold onto a 53-49 win over the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears in boys’ basketball action.
Dylan Heine picked up a double-double in the game for Wynot, scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Zach Foxhoven scored 11 points to follow.
LLC was led by Jake Rath’s double-double with 25 points and 20 rebounds.
Both teams will start subdistrict play on Tuesday. Wynot, 19-5, is hosting their subdistricts and facing Walthill. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 16-8, travels to Hartington to play Ponca.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COL.(16-8) 10 10 19 10 — 49
WYNOT (19-5) 13 17 11 12 — 53
Ponca 66, Creighton 35
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca went on a 41-17 run in the first half to win get a 66-35 win over Creighton in boys’ basketball action.
Dalton Lamprecht scored 21 points to lead Ponca.
Both Gage Burns and Ty Diedricksen scored eight points to lead Creighton.
These two teams will begin subdistrict play on Tuesday. Ponca, 14-9, will play Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in Hartingotn. Creighton, 13-10, travels to Santee to play Stuart.
CREIGHTON (13-10) 5 12 8 10 — 35
PONCA (14-9) 17 24 5 20 — 66
Wausa 49, Bloomfield 44
WAUSA, Neb. — Wausa scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to get a 49-44 win over Bloomfield in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Bloomfield was led by Mason Mackeprang’s 14 points. Layne Warrior had 11 points to follow.
Both teams will be competing in a subdistrict game on Tuesday. Wausa, 12-11, plays in Wynot and faces Winside. Bloomfield, 12-10, travels to Ainsworth to play Boyd County.
Dakota Valley 86, Madison 66
MADISON — Dakota Valley scored 20 or more points in each quarter to pick up a 86-66 win over Madison in boys’ basketball.
Six different players hit double-digits for Dakota Valley, with Isaac Bruns led with 23 points. Jaxon Wingert followed with 15 points.
Dakota Valley, 19-0, hosts Lennox on Feb. 24. Madison, 10-8, travels to Mildbank on Monday.
MADISON (10-8) 15 16 19 16 — 66
DAKOTA VALLEY (19-0) 20 21 22 23 — 86
Scotland 59, Menno 44
MENNO — Scotland used their 34-23 halftime lead to take them to a 59-44 win over Menno in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Trenten Skorepa led the Scotland Highlanders with 16 points. Ashton Dennis followed with 13 points.
Menno was led by Blake Rames’ 14 points. Kayden Ulmer scored 10 points in the game to follow.
Scotland, 9-10, travels to Centerville on Saturday. Menno’s regular season ends at 3-17.
SCOTLAND (9-10) 19 15 8 17 — 59
MENNO (3-17) 11 12 15 6 — 44
Neligh-Oakdale 74, Niobrara-Verdigre 41
NIOBRARA, Neb. — The Neligh-Oakdale Warriors had five players score in double-figures the Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars 74-41 Friday.
Chase Furstenau led Neligh-Oakdale with 19 points, while Bryson Gadeken added 17 points.
Kellen Moody led Niobrara-Verdigre with 10 points.
Neligh-Oakdale finished the regular season 5-15 and plays in subdistricts next week. Niobrara-Verdigre, 0-20, plays North Central in Ainsworth Monday as a part of subdistricts.
NELIGH-OAKDALE (5-15) 18 20 23 13 — 74
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (0-20) 10 8 13 10 — 41
Boone Central 67, Crofton 24
ALBION, Neb. — The Boone Central Cardinals defeated the Crofton Warriors 67-24 Friday.
Simon McFarland led Crofton with nine points.
Boone Central finished the regular season 16-6, while Crofton finished 5-18. Both teams play in subdistricts next week.
CROFTON (5-18) 4 4 12 4 — 24
BOONE CENTRAL (16-6) 25 22 10 10 — 67
