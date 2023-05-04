Yankton’s Makayla Palecek is making South Dakota State University her new home after signing to cheer both sideline and competitively for the school.
“I was on the fence on if I wanted to tryout or not, and I decided to just go for it,” Palacek said. “I was surprised at first, but now I am just very excited for this new opportunity!”
Her competitive cheer coach, Madalyn Wells, noted how much Palacek worked and changed throughout the year.
“SDSU is getting a whole new athlete in cheer with Makayla, she has changed so much on the competitive cheer side since the beginning of the season” Wells said. “I am excited to how she does in college, I know she is going to be even more amazing.”
Palacek’s two sideline coaches, Coach Pavel and Coach Zimmerman, both spoke just as highly, mentioning her work ethic and leadership roles and abilities.
“She puts in 110% in everything she does, she loves the games she cheers sideline for, and she is always volunteering to help out with things,” Zimmerman said.
Coach Pavel added to that by saying, “She is a very good leader, is very passionate, and takes care of the team.”
Despite being on the fence for tryouts, Makayla made sure she would be well prepared no matter what she decided.
“Coming into my senior year, I changed my mindset and created new personal expectations,” she said. “I knew if I was going to try and cheer collegiately, I needed to start thinking like that now.”
All three of her coaches noted that you could tell how much she had worked and trained to get to and through tryouts.
Both of Makayla’s parents also attended SDSU, which gave her a push to just go for it.
“Having both my parents be alums makes this more exciting, and I am just ready to be cheer for the Jackrabbits,” she said.
Palecek will head to Brookings to start practice on June 9.Palacek has declared her major as nursing.
