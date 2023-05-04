Headed To SDSU
Yankton's Makayla Palecek, center right, signed Thursday to attend South Dakota State University and join the cheerleading squad for the Jackrabbits.

 Mackenzie Attkisson/P&D

Yankton’s Makayla Palecek is making South Dakota State University her new home after signing to cheer both sideline and competitively for the school.

“I was on the fence on if I wanted to tryout or not, and I decided to just go for it,” Palacek said. “I was surprised at first, but now I am just very excited for this new opportunity!”

