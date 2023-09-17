VERMILLION — South Dakota defeated Lindenwood 1-0 in its final game of the non-conference schedule at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex Saturday night.
South Dakota (4-2-3) recognized their 12 seniors ahead of the match including Caroline Lewis, Brooke Kercher-Pratt, Shaylee Gailus, Taylor Ravelo, Janaina Zanin, Maggie Pallesen, Mia Griffin, Kayla Aymar, Hattie Giblin, Kyla Knapke, Isabelle Harkleroad and Tatum Lundgren.
Early in the first half, freshman Brooke Conway dribbled the ball right of the box, cut back toward the middle of the field and shot the ball to the bottom right corner of the net to put the Coyotes ahead. This was Conway’s third goal of the season.
South Dakota’s defense battled the remainder of the game to keep its initial lead. Goalkeeper Lewis had two saves in her 90 minutes of play. Defenders Ravelo and Maliah Atkins also competed the entirety of the match.
Brooklyn Bordson and Gailus led the Coyotes in shots taken with three and two, respectively.
Lindenwood’s (2-5-1) leading shot takers were Rachel Jackson with three and Maggie Weller with two. Erika Anstine, the goalkeeper for the Lions had three saves on the night.
South Dakota will return to First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex on Thursday at 4 p.m. to start Summit League play against St. Thomas.
