VERMILLION — A home game versus an Elite Eight squad, a total of 15 home games and a Thanksgiving tournament in Las Vegas highlight the inaugural women’s basketball schedule for head coach Kayla Karius at South Dakota.

The Karius era officially opens on Monday, Nov. 7, with a home game inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center versus Midland.

