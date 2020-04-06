The 2019-20 high school sports season is officially over.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association announced Monday that it has officially cancelled the remaining events for the 2019-20 school year. The announcement comes on the heels of an announcement by Governor Kristi Noem, closing school buildings for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
“This is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and we do not make this decision lightly,” SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said in a statement. “We thank all of the participants, their coaches/directors/advisors/administration, their parents, and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to these events.”
The Nebraska School Activities Association announced a similar shutdown on April 2.
In his statement, Swartos also sent a message to this year’s seniors.
“To our senior participants- we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures,” he said. “This is difficult, but the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime.”
Swartos noted that the cancellation will become official at the SDHSAA Board of Directors meeting on April 21.
“We look forward to the resumption of high school activities during the 2020-21 school year, and will continue work on those events at this time,” he said.
The SDHSAA suspended activities on March 13, one day after the opening round of the State Class B Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Spearfish. Irene-Wakonda lost to top-seeded Corsica-Stickney in the opening round on March 12 and was preparing to play Howard in a consolation match when the suspension was announced.
The move also suspended the other state basketball tournaments, scheduled for the following week, as well as other winter events.
Prior to the suspension, Yankton had qualified for both the boys’ and girls’ Class AA Tournaments. The Dakota Valley boys were set to compete in the Class A Tournament. The Viborg-Hurley and Platte-Geddes boys had qualified for the Class B Tournament.
Other suspended activities included All-State Jazz Band, All-State Band, regional music competitions and the state Visual Arts competition. Boys’ tennis, golf (girls’ for Class AA and Class A, boys’ and girls’ for Class B) and track and field were also put on hold.
On March 27, the SDHSAA Board of Directors met remotely and were presented a preliminary plan for if schools were able to resume normal schedules on May 4, the first school day after Noem’s original May 1 shutdown end date. That plan included playing the basketball tournaments in June, after the conclusion of a shortened spring season.
At the time, no plan was accepted, as board members chose to wait until closer to May 1 to make a decision.
