Three members of the Class AA boys’ soccer champion Yankton Bucks were recognized as the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its all-state selections.
Senior Ethan Yasat was named to the first team. Named to the second team were seniors Jacob Kirchner and Zachary Loest.
Yasat tied for the team lead with 10 goals and was among the team leaders with five assists. But for Yankton head coach Dave Dannenbring, it was Yasat’s communication skills that made him a leader.
“Ethan has turned into a disciplined leader in the midfield,” Dannenbring said. “Of all our players on the field, he has done more for putting pressure on the team to communicate better in terms of passing and where the ball should go.
“Our best game of communication was in the finals, and a lot of that credit goes to Ethan.”
Dannenbring credited Yasat’s progress in learning to share the ball with helping him become a better player.
“He was one of our best ball handlers. Halfway through the season he realized that he can’t win by himself,” Dannenbring said. “When he started to use his teammates, it made them better, which really helped us have better ball control.”
Kirchner was defensive stalwart for the Bucks, but also pushed his way into the offense, scoring two goals this season.
“Jacob was a rock on defense,” Dannenbring said. “I would guess what caught the eye of the (all-state) selection committee was that he developed his ball skills to where he would steal the ball in the backfield and press forward. He did a good job of give-and-go’s, moving the ball up the field.”
Dannenbring called Loest “the best goaltender in the state,” but noted that the Bucks’ back four may have taken a couple of all-state votes away from the Bucks’ net-minder, despite the senior’s 12 shutouts on the season.
“If he wouldn’t have had such a good defensive team in front of him, he would have had a highlight reel full of incredible saves,” Dannenbring said. “He had a string of games where the other team had very few shots on goal.”
Yankton finished 15-1-1 in claiming the program’s first state title in the SDHSAA-sanctioning era. It was the program’s third title overall.
Rapid City Stevens, which Yankton beat in the semifinals, had two players on the 11-member first team: Trey Bradley and Zack Williams. State runner-up O’Gorman had one selection on first team, Evan Beier. Also named to the first team were Sioux Falls Washington’s Harrison Dubisar, Watertown’s Jaxson Fiechner, Aberdeen Central’s Marcos Ramos Garcia, Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Andrew Hirsch, Pierre’s Cole Peterson, Brandon Valley’s Ayden Spicer and Rapid City Central’s Landin Winter.
Stevens’ Williams was a repeat first-team selection from a year ago. BV’s Spicer was a second-team pick last year, as was Watertown’s Fiechner.
Yasat, Kirchner and Loest were joined by Gage Becker and William Pavlish on the all-Eastern South Dakota Conference team.
Pavlish, who played striker a season ago, made the move to the midfield with positive results. Pavlish finished with two goals and one assist on the season.
“During a summer tournament, one of our players said that Will just knows how to wreak havoc on the other team’s midfield. He works so hard and never runs out of gas,” Dannenbring said. “Part of that has to be because he’s one of the studs on the track team running 400s and 800s.”
Dannenbring called Becker — who finished with seven goals and five assists — “one of the most overall talented students in so many areas.”
“Gage is a great tennis player, a great soccer player, a great golfer,” Dannenbring said. “We tried to convince him to perform, or at least record, the National Anthem because he has a great voice. He’s one of the top students in the senior class.”
Becker had a string of five goals in six matches, adding four assists during that span that included the first two rounds of the playoffs.
“Gage has learned how to play the striker position,” Dannenbring said. “He’s gotten so much stronger and faster this year that, when he gets a through ball, his speed and desire allows him to get to the ball and keep it in play so that we could get the ball in front of the net.”
Vermillion’s Hari Kadarkaraisamy was named to the Class A All-State team. He was a repeat selection from 2020.
Girls
Yankton senior Cora Schurman earned second-team All-State honors as the SDHSSCA announced its post-season honors.
Schurman, who cracked the varsity lineup as an eighth grader and started since the middle of her freshman season, finished her senior campaign with five goals and three assists. Of her shots, 60 percent were on goal.
“Cora is one of those players who is extremely athletic and knowledgeable about soccer,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “Her skills up top gave her an advantage in 1-v-1 situations.”
A striker for much of her career, Schurman shifted to the midfield for part of this season due to a need for the team.
“She can play anywhere on the field,” Schuring said of the University of South Dakota commit. “She has dedicated a lot of time to the sport of soccer, and she is going to get an opportunity at the next level.”
Schurman was also named to the all-Eastern South Dakota Conference team. Senior Kate Beeman earned honorable mention recognition.
“Kate, like Cora, got a lot of playing time during the (2019) championship season,” Schuring said. “The last couple of years on the back line, Kate has been one of our defensive leaders.”
Beeman averaged over five “blocks” a game, where she deflected a shot that had a chance to go in the goal.
“It’s nice to see her get the recognition she deserves,” Schuring said. “She’s one of the best in the state.”
Rapid City Stevens’ Bresha Keegan, Brandon Valley’s Tyreese Zacher and Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Avery Nelson repeated as first-team selections. Aberdeen Central’s Taryn Hettich moved up from the second team a year ago.
Two Dakota Valley players and one from Vermillion were recognized on the Class A All-State Team.
Dakota Valley, which advanced to the Class A championship match, placed Grace Bass and Rylee Rosenquist on the All-State team. Vermillion’s Megan Brady was also honored. Both Rosenquist and Brady earned first-team honors a year ago.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.