The Mount Marty University Lancers women’s basketball team started out fast, taking an early eight-point lead, but the No. 17 Dakota State Trojans proved to be too much in a 75-39 win Friday night in Laddie E. Cimpl Arena in Yankton.
Mount Marty built a 13-5 lead early in the first quarter off of hot shooting from the Lancers. Before they could blink, Dakota State erased the lead and built a seven-point 24-17 lead of their own to end the first quarter.
“I thought we came out with really good intensity and really good energy and we really executed some things really well,” MMU head coach Todd Schlimgen said. “Dakota State’s a really good basketball team and they were coming off a loss last night, I’m sure they were really hungry.”
The second quarter was all Trojans as they built a 30 point lead in the quarter and led 58-32 at halftime.
Dakota State only continued to build on their lead in the second half where Mount Marty couldn’t find an answer to a relentless Dakota State press.
“They have some different ways they want to attack you and they changed some things up, but I think more than anything was just their aggressiveness,” Schlimgen said. “They turned up their aggressiveness level and we just didn’t handle the pressure very well.”
Mount Marty played a zone 2-3 defense for most of the game and featured a soft press to try and keep Dakota State from settling into their offensive sets.
“I thought the times we were set and got to play defense, we did a decent job,” Schlimgen said. “It’s never perfect of course, but when you’re scrambling and trying to recover after turnovers it’s hard. But I thought when we had some set defensive possessions, we did some good things.”
The Lancers turned the ball over 33 times, leading to some easy Dakota State baskets.
Callie Otkin tallied nine points to lead Mount Marty. Eve Millar added eight points.
Jessi Giles led Dakota State with 24 points. Shaylee BeBeer added 17 points and Savannah Walsdorf 16. Lexi Robson was the fourth Trojan in double figures with 11 points.
The game Friday night concluded a stretch of four tough opponents, three of which are ranked inside the Top 25.
“We need to keep working on taking care of the basketball,” Schlimgen said. “I thought we played really hard today. We’ve been asking our kids, are you played hard, are you playing smart, are you playing with heart?”
“As long as we do those things we’re happy with anything that happens, we have to keep working on playing a little bit smarter.”
Mount Marty is in Arizona over the weekend, facing Park University-Gilbert Sunday and Arizona Christian Monday.
DAKOTA STATE (11-4)
Miakken Vincent 1-3 1-2 4, Jessi Giles 7-15 8-10 24, Ashlyn Macdonald 1-1 0-0 3, Courtney Menning 1-1 2-2 5, Shaylee DeBeer 5-8 4-5 17, Savannah Walsdorf 7-11 0-2 16, Lexi Robson 5-6 0-0 11, Elsie Aslesen 0-1 4-4 4, Angela Slattery 0-2 2-2 2, Lilli Mackley 0-5 1-2 1, Cheylee Nagel 0-3 0-0 0, Morgan Huber 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie Hermanson 1-3 0-0 3. TOTALS 28-60 22-29 90.
MOUNT MARTY (1-11)
Carlie Wetzel 3-5 0-0 7, Eve Millar 3-10 2-2 8, Alexsis Kemp 2-7 0-0 6, Callie Otkin 3-9 0-0 9, Tayte Kohn 0-3 2-4 2, Jaiden Hartl 1-2 0-0 1, Aubrey Twedt 0-1 3-4 3, Kayla Jacobson 1-1 0-0 3, Camryn Krogman 1-4 0-0 3, Megan Hirsch 1-2 1-2 3, Hannah Muth 0-0 2-2 2, Macy Kempf 2-4 3-5 7. TOTALS 17-48 13-19 55.
DSU 24 34 18 14 –90
MMU 17 15 9 14 –55
Three-Pointers: DSU 12-35 (DeBeer 3-6, Walsdorf 2-4, Giles 2-7, Macdonald 1-1, Menning 1-1, Robson 1-2, Vincent 1-2, Hermanson 1-3, Aslesen 0-1, Slattery 0-1, Huber 0-1, Mackley 0-3, Nagel 0-3), MMU 8-24 (Otkin 3-7, Kemp 2-6, Jacobson 1-1, Wetzel 1-3, Krogman 1-4, Hartl 0-1, Kohn 0-2). Rebounds: MMU 36 (Millar 4, Twedt 4, Hirsch 4, Kempf 4), DSU 32 (Walsdorf 4, Aslesen 4, Slattery 4, Nagel 4). Assists: DSU 17 (Robson 5), MMU 13 (Millar 4). Steals: DSU 32 (Robson 5), MMU 16 (Millar 2). Blocked Shots: DSU 5 (Aslesen 3), MMU 0. Personal Fouls: MMU 20, DSU 20. Turnovers: MMU 33, DSU 20.
