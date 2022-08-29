ALEXANDRIA — Parkston outlasted Hanson 25-23, 25-18, 26-24 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Mya Nuebel finished with 10 kills and 18 digs for Parkston. Kiauna Hargens finished with six kills, five blocks and 12 digs. Faith Oakley had three blocks, 24 assists and 15 digs. Gracie Oakley finished with seven kills and three ace serves. Mya Thuringer posted six kills and Avery Bogenreif added 16 digs in the victory.
Annalyse Weber led Hanson with 10 kills, 12 digs and three ace serves. Jalyn Kampshoff had 12 assists. Jersey Kampshoff had 16 digs, Kate Haiar had four blocks and Kylie Haiar added three blocks in the effort.
Both teams are in action today (Tuesday), Parkston at home against Avon and Hanson in Forestburg against Sanborn Central-Woonsocket.
Parkston won the JV match 23-25, 25-17, 15-9. The teams split the C-match, with each team taking a set 25-23.
Freeman 3, Corsica-Stickney 0
CORSICA — Freeman downed Corsica-Stickney 25-7, 25-21, 25-7 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Payton DeLange posted six kills, 13 digs and two ace serves for Corsica-Stickney. Sutten Eide had 12 assists. Jacey Kemp had five kills and Cali Vanden Hoek added 11 digs for the Jaguars.
Corsica-Stickney hosts Freeman Academy-Marion today (Tuesday).
