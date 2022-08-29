ALEXANDRIA — Parkston outlasted Hanson 25-23, 25-18, 26-24 in prep volleyball action on Monday.

Mya Nuebel finished with 10 kills and 18 digs for Parkston. Kiauna Hargens finished with six kills, five blocks and 12 digs. Faith Oakley had three blocks, 24 assists and 15 digs. Gracie Oakley finished with seven kills and three ace serves. Mya Thuringer posted six kills and Avery Bogenreif added 16 digs in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.