Yankton Bucks quarterback Rugby Ryken had not one, but two signature moments on Senior Night as Yankton downed Huron 42-14 on Thursday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
His first one was on a 65-yard touchdown run in which he eluded Huron Tigers defenders and ran down the field for a touchdown that gave the Bucks an 18-7 lead.
Arguably, that run might not have been his top highlight on the night.
Ryken outdid himself on a 45-yard touchdown run. On the play, he rolled out to the right and eluded the Huron rush. He then reversed field around the Tigers’ 25-yard line and weaved his way through each level of the defense. No one could catch him, and he had another highlight-reel touchdown as Yankton took a 28-7 lead early in the third quarter.
“It was a design run left, and (the Huron defenders are) all scraping hard,” Ryken said. “I saw the cutback.
“It was a broken play to be honest with you. I think I cut back on three (Huron defenders). I was doing what I do best.”
Ryken had three total rushing touchdowns to go along with two passing touchdowns in the victory.
Yankton finishes the regular season 5-4, while Huron finishes the regular season 2-7.
The win secured No. 4 seed and a home playoff game Oct. 27 for the Bucks. Yankton will host Brookings, which the Bucks beat 38-27 on Sept. 30.
Bucks head coach Brady Muth attributed the runs to how much of a competitor Ryken is.
“I’ve learned some lessons getting to coach him,” Muth said. “He’s come a long way. He is a heck of a competitor. You can’t coach that. You can’t try to get a kid to do something different. You’ve got to let them play.”
Bucks wide receiver Cody Oswald agreed that Ryken is most dangerous when he is running the football.
“When Rugby starts running, it’s dangerous,” he said. “You’ve got to watch out because he’s going to go. (As receivers, we are) trying to do our best to give him holes and let him fly.”
Overall, Muth was satisfied with the way his team responded after a tough loss on Oct. 14 against Aberdeen Central.
“I loved how our guys played tonight,” Muth said. “They played with passion. That’s what we need. Even plays where we got beat where there was a bust, it still was a bust playing fast and going in the right direction. It wasn’t playing scared. I can’t say enough about how proud I am after a really tough game last week to come back and answer. That says something about the character those guys in a locker room.”
The Bucks had their early struggles in the game. Yankton raced out to an early 10-0 lead, but the offense had two turnovers, a Ryken interception and a fumble by running back Gavin Swanson, on its next two possessions. Huron responded with a 64-yard touchdown to close the score to 10-7 early in the second quarter.
“On the pick that safety just made a heck of a play. On Gavin’s fumble, he’s fighting for extra yards. We don’t want turnovers and we will clean that up, but (our response) epitomizes what was happening in that game and this week. There was a mistake, but if you do it playing fast, you’ve got momentum that keeps you going in the right direction. We had that tonight.
“In the past we’ve played safe. It’s human nature. Tonight, (the players) didn’t do that. They trusted each other, trusted themselves and played fast. We had good results on the field.”
Oswald said that the coaches preaching the players to make mistakes “fast” throughout the week contributed to the defense playing better throughout the game.
“It’s all about having faith in your teammates,” Oswald said. “If you’re going to make a mistake, go as fast as you can, as hard as you can and trust the guys next to you. We did that well tonight. Having that faith in our defense that if I don’t get him, someone else is, was really cool to see.”
Yankton will play next Thursday in the first round of the Class AA State Playoffs.
