TUCSON, Ariz. — The Mount Marty College baseball team ended its stay in Tucson with a 13-9 loss to NCAA Division II Southwest Minnesota State on Friday.
Mason Townsend doubled, and Jackson Leach and Alec Martin each had a hit and two RBI for MMC. Jet Weber, Josh Roemen, Billy Hancock, Colin Muth, Charley Illg and Cole Anderson each had a hit in the effort.
Turner Knight took the loss in relief.
Mount Marty, 13-5, begins Great Plains Athletic Conference play with a weekend set against Morningside, March 14-15. The Lancers travel to Sioux City, Iowa, on March 14, then host the Mustangs on March 15. Start time for each doubleheader is 1 p.m.
MMC 11, MARIAN 9: Mount Marty put together a seven-run sixth inning to take the lead, then held on for an 11-9 victory over Marian University in college baseball action earlier on Friday.
Billy Hancock went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double for MMC. Josh Roemen doubled twice. Jet Weber and Mason Townsend also had two hits each. Cole Anderson tripled, David Richardson doubled, and Colin Muth and Charley Illg each had a hit for the Lancers.
Dylan Nicholson picked up the win, striking out six in his five innings of work.
JV: MMC 4, Marian 2
TUCSON, Ariz. — Mount Marty jumped out to an early lead to claim a 4-2 victory over Marian in junior varsity baseball action on Friday.
Boston Horob tripled to lead MMC. Grady Gulbranson, Alex Lagrutta and Aaron Moser each doubled. Kyle Richert added a hit for the Lancers.
Kaito Sukeyasu struck out eight batters in six innings of work for the win.
The JV Lancers return to action on Wednesday, hosting Briar Cliff in a doubleheader. Start time is set for 5 p.m.
