The Dakota Valley boys and Wagner girls each remained in the top spot of their respective basketball polls, as the South Dakota Media Basketball Polls were announced on Monday.

Dakota Valley (16-0) was a unanimous selection in the Class A boys’ poll. Tea Area, which travels to Yankton on Thursday, received votes.

Wagner (18-1) drew 18 of 20 first place votes, with second place West Central (17-2) and third place St. Thomas More (15-3) each drawing one. Sioux Falls Christian, which hosts Yankton on Tuesday, received votes.

In Class AA, the Roosevelt (15-0) boys remained a unanimous selection for the top spot. The Washington (15-1) girls reclaimed the top spot in unanimous fashion after avenging their loss to now second-ranked O’Gorman (15-2).

DeSmet (18-1) remained a unanimous top pick in the Class B boys’ rankings. Platte-Geddes received a vote.

Aberdeen Roncalli (17-1) drew 19 of 20 first place votes in the Class B girls’ poll, with second-ranked DeSmet (17-1) receiving the other. Viborg-Hurley received a vote.

This marks the final week of regular season play for Class A and Class B girls’ teams.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (20)              15-0      100        1

2. O’Gorman      15-2      80          2

3. Jefferson        10-6      56          3

4. Mitchell           11-4      40          4

5. Aberdeen Central       10-6       8             T-5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 7, Sioux Falls Washington 6, Harrisburg 3.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (20)       16-0       100        1

2. St. Thomas More         16-2       75          2

3. Winner            16-1      55          3

4. Sioux Valley   13-3      46          4

5. Flandreau       14-3      15          5

Receiving votes: Tea Area 8, Lennox 1.

Class B

1. De Smet (20) 18-1      100         1

2. White River    13-2      78          2

3. Aberdeen Christian    15-2       51          4

4. Lower Brule   14-2      43          3

5. Potter County               15-1      24          5

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 3, Platte-Geddes 1.

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (20)          15-1      100         2

2. O’Gorman      15-2      80          1

3. Stevens           14-2      59          3

4. Brandon Valley             13-4      34          5

5. RC Central      12-4      26          4

Receiving votes: Huron 1.

Class A

1. Wagner (18)  18-1      95          1

2. West Central (1)          17-2      81          2

3. St. Thomas More (1)  15-3       40          4

4. Lakota Tech   17-1      31          5

5. Flandreau       15-3      24          3

Receiving votes: Hamlin 19, Sioux Falls Christian 8, Florence-Henry 2.

Class B

1. Roncalli (19)  17-1      98          1

2. De Smet (1)    17-1      53          4

3. Aberdeen Christian    16-2       52          5

4. Corsica-Stickney          16-3      48          2

5. White River    13-2      46          3

Receiving votes: Wall 2, Viborg-Hurley 1.

