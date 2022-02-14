The Dakota Valley boys and Wagner girls each remained in the top spot of their respective basketball polls, as the South Dakota Media Basketball Polls were announced on Monday.
Dakota Valley (16-0) was a unanimous selection in the Class A boys’ poll. Tea Area, which travels to Yankton on Thursday, received votes.
Wagner (18-1) drew 18 of 20 first place votes, with second place West Central (17-2) and third place St. Thomas More (15-3) each drawing one. Sioux Falls Christian, which hosts Yankton on Tuesday, received votes.
In Class AA, the Roosevelt (15-0) boys remained a unanimous selection for the top spot. The Washington (15-1) girls reclaimed the top spot in unanimous fashion after avenging their loss to now second-ranked O’Gorman (15-2).
DeSmet (18-1) remained a unanimous top pick in the Class B boys’ rankings. Platte-Geddes received a vote.
Aberdeen Roncalli (17-1) drew 19 of 20 first place votes in the Class B girls’ poll, with second-ranked DeSmet (17-1) receiving the other. Viborg-Hurley received a vote.
This marks the final week of regular season play for Class A and Class B girls’ teams.
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (20) 15-0 100 1
2. O’Gorman 15-2 80 2
3. Jefferson 10-6 56 3
4. Mitchell 11-4 40 4
5. Aberdeen Central 10-6 8 T-5
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 7, Sioux Falls Washington 6, Harrisburg 3.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (20) 16-0 100 1
2. St. Thomas More 16-2 75 2
3. Winner 16-1 55 3
4. Sioux Valley 13-3 46 4
5. Flandreau 14-3 15 5
Receiving votes: Tea Area 8, Lennox 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (20) 18-1 100 1
2. White River 13-2 78 2
3. Aberdeen Christian 15-2 51 4
4. Lower Brule 14-2 43 3
5. Potter County 15-1 24 5
Receiving votes: Timber Lake 3, Platte-Geddes 1.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (20) 15-1 100 2
2. O’Gorman 15-2 80 1
3. Stevens 14-2 59 3
4. Brandon Valley 13-4 34 5
5. RC Central 12-4 26 4
Receiving votes: Huron 1.
Class A
1. Wagner (18) 18-1 95 1
2. West Central (1) 17-2 81 2
3. St. Thomas More (1) 15-3 40 4
4. Lakota Tech 17-1 31 5
5. Flandreau 15-3 24 3
Receiving votes: Hamlin 19, Sioux Falls Christian 8, Florence-Henry 2.
Class B
1. Roncalli (19) 17-1 98 1
2. De Smet (1) 17-1 53 4
3. Aberdeen Christian 16-2 52 5
4. Corsica-Stickney 16-3 48 2
5. White River 13-2 46 3
Receiving votes: Wall 2, Viborg-Hurley 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.