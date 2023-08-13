MITCHELL — A tale 72 years in the making didn’t have a fairy tale ending for the Lesterville Broncs.
Canova scored an early run and made it hold up, claiming a 4-0 victory over the Broncs in the championship of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Sunday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
For Canova, it was the team’s sixth title and first since 2018. Lesterville had not been in the title game since winning its lone title in 1950.
Kendall Gassman had two hits, including a three-run home run in the fifth, for Canova. Gassman was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Also for Canova, Justin Miller had three hits. Garrett Gassman, Jared Miller, Trey Krier, Cole Gassman, Kalub Carmichel and Riley Genzlinger had a hit.
Michael Drotzmann doubled and singled for Lesterville. Tyler Edler and Andy Dollerschell each had a hit.
Krier, who was the tournament MVP when Canova won the title in 2018, went the distance for the victory. He struck out just two batters, but allowed only four hits and did not walk a batter in the contest.
Krier, who teaches and coaches in Yankton, joked about having coached half of Lesterville’s lineup — many of Lesterville’s players played their youth baseball in Yankton because Lesterville does not have an American Legion baseball program — but said that didn’t change his approach.
“I really didn’t approach it any different. I just tried to throw strikes and let my defense do the work,” he said. “Our outfield is really fast, and they ran down a lot of balls during the tournament. Our infield made the plays.”
Alex Wagner took the loss, striking out six in a complete game effort. He went for a similar approach on the mound.
“I just pounded the zone,” he said. “Drotz (catcher Drotzmann) called a helluva game.”
Canova got off to a fast start, as Garrett Gassman, Justin Miller and Jared Miller each singled to start the game. But Wagner struck out the next two batters and got the third to line out to short to end the threat.
Wagner and the Broncs kept the Gang at bay over the next three innings.
“Alex was in control most of the game. He was in the strike zone all night,” said Lesterville manager Kevin Bloch. “He finished strong. We couldn’t have asked for much more from him.”
Lesterville nearly escaped another jam in the fifth, but Kendall Gassman launched the ball over the fence in right center field, extending Canova’s lead.
“It was a little uncharacteristic game for us. Going into the fifth it was a 1-0 game,” Krier said. The Gang had averaged nearly 11 runs per game in their previous four state tournament contests. “When Kendall hit that homer, the biggest sigh of relief came from me in the on-deck circle.”
Lesterville did not get a runner past second in the contest, and Drotzmann was the lone Bronc to get to second on his fourth-inning double. His seventh-inning single was the lone Lesterville hit in the final five innings.
“Trey kept us off balance. Anything he left in the zone we hit, but right at someone,” Bloch said. “Hats off to him. He’s a great pitcher.”
Krier experienced his second title and third championship appearance with Canova in six years with the team.
“It’s truly something special to be a part of the Canova community,” he said. “Getting to play with family and with guys I’ve grown to love has been very special.”
Lesterville had not advanced past the second round in Wagner’s previous nine seasons with the Broncs.
“It was surreal. It’s unbelievable what this team has accomplished,” he said of the finals berth. “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had playing baseball.”
The Cadwell Park grandstands were full and fans lined both foul lines despite the fact that the two towns represented have a combined population of approximately 200.
“That was the coolest part about it,” Wagner said. “We had such a great following.”
Tourney Awards
Tabor’s Riley Rothschadl posted one of the best state tournaments in history to earn the batting title. In four state tournament games he batted 10-for-13 (.769) with four doubles, a triple and four runs scored. He also walked four times and was hit twice.
It was the second-highest batting average for a batting champion, according to South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association officials.
Lesterville was presented with the tournament’s sportsmanship award.
The tournament’s “Hustle” award went to Jesse VanOverbeke of Lake Norden.
The all-tournament team will be announced at a later date.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.