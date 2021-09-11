SIOUX FALLS — Cora Schurman’s goal with 10 minutes left lifted Yankton to a 1-0 victory over O’Gorman in girls’ soccer action on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
The match had been scheduled for Sept. 2 but was postponed due to poor weather conditions.
The Gazelles came into the match ready to play, noted Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring.
“After letting a game we thought we could win away slip Thursday, the Gazelles stepped on the field with some real intention Saturday,” Schuring said. Yankton played Brookings to a 1-1 draw on Thursday. “While the score remained 0-0 at half the Gazelles kept the ball in the attacking half most of the first half creating to good opportunities to score but failed to capitalize.”
Schuring was pleased with how the Gazelles controlled the match.
“I was very impressed with our ball movement the first half, as well as our defensive shape and positioning. We were able to intercept a number of balls through the midfield due to good positioning and anticipation,” he said. “Also, our front three provided a high press putting O'Gorman in some difficult situations.”
O’Gorman was able to pick up its own pressure in the second half, but Yankton kept the Knights at bay. Yankton goalkeeper Ashlyn Vogt stopped eight shots on the day.
Late in the match, Schurman broke loose on the right side of the field, cutting back for a shot to the far post off her left foot.
“This was a great way to finish a busy week of soccer,” Schuring said.
Yankton, 3-4-1, continues its busy stretch of the season on Tuesday, traveling to Huron.
