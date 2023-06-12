SIOUX FALLS — The Sanford Sports Academy 18-U softball team scored six runs in the first inning as they defeated the Yankton Fury Red 8-6 in five innings on Sunday.
Regan Garry, Rileigh Foster and Olivia Girard recorded an RBI apiece for Yankton. Down 7-0, Yankton scored six runs in the third to get within one run, 7-6.
Golden Girls 5, Fury Red 4
SIOUX FALLS — The Norfolk Golden Girls got a walkoff on a Yankton Fury Red error to win 5-4 in the Extra Innings Invitational softball tournament Sunday in Sioux Falls.
Brooklyn Townsend and Regan Garry recorded RBIs for Yankton in the contest. Townsend and Paige Hatch had two hits apiece for Yankton.
Yankton’s Bailey Sample struck out eight batters in six innings pitched.
Fury Black 11, Fury 16s 0
MITCHELL — Kaylie Heiner struck out four batters in a four-inning shutout for Yankton Fury Black, 11-0, over the Yankton Fury 16s in softball action Sunday.
Payton Moser recorded three RBIs for Fury Black. Camryn Koletzky and Heiner added two RBIs.
For the Fury 16s, Mia Donner doubled. Madison Girard, Lydia Yost and McKenna Hacecky each had a hit.
Isabel Yellowbank took the loss. Tori Hansen struck out five batters in relief.
Fury Black 4, RC Crush 1
MITCHELL — Three fourth inning runs gave Yankton Fury Black 18-under softball a 4-1 victory over the Rapid City Crush 16-u team Sunday.
Jenaya Cleveland and Mikayla Humpal recorded RBIs in the contest. Chandler Cleveland registered two strikeouts.
Brakers 9, Fury Black 7
MITCHELL — The Brakers 16-under softball team defeated Yankton Fury Black 9-7 in a four inning contest during the Lowell Rang Tournament in Mitchell Sunday.
Chandler Cleveland recorded three strikeouts in the contest as well as two RBIs offensively. Mikayla Humpal also had two RBIs.
After falling behind 4-0, Yankton scored five runs in the bottom of the first.
Impact 8, Fury Fire 1
MITCHELL — Impact built a early lead and held off Yankton Fury Fire 8-1 in the Lowell Rang softball tournament on Sunday.
Emma Wiese tripled and Brenna Dann had a hit for Yankton.
Wiese took the loss.
Fury Gazelles 5, Brandon Valley 4
MITCHELL — The Yankton Fury Gazelles scored four runs in the top of the third to win a three-inning contest over Brandon Valley 5-4 Sunday in 14-under action at the Lowell Rang Softball Tournament Sunday.
Ava Girard, Isabelle Sheldon, Hannah Crisman and Ellie Drotzmann recorded RBIs for Yankton in the win.
Fury Gazelles 10, TSC Black Ice 2
MITCHELL — The Yankton Fury Gazelles had three players tally two RBIs apiece in a 10-2 victory over TSC Black Ice in 14-under action at the Lowell Rang Softball Tournament Sunday.
Reese Garry, Olivia Puck and Isabelle Sheldon had two RBIs apiece. Hannah Crisman, Emma Gobel and Ellie Drotzmann added an RBI apiece.
Daylee Hughes struck out four batters for the Gazelles.
Dakota Energy 9, Fury Gazelles 1
MITCHELL — The Dakota Energy scored six runs in the third inning on a 9-1 (three inning) victory over the Yankton Fury Gazelles Sunday.
Ava Girard and Ellie Drotzmann registered hits for Yankton in the contest.
Saturday
Fury Fire 9, Parkston 1
MITCHELL — The Yankton Fury Fire jumped out to a 4-0 lead on the way to a 9-1 victory over Parkston in the Lowell Rang softball tournament on Saturday.
Kelsey O’Neill homered for Yankton. Maddy Courtright had a hit and three RBI in the victory.
Emma Wiese tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 11.
Fury Black 12, Raging Thunder 0
MITCHELL — Yankton Fury Black scored 11 runs in the first inning on the way to a 12-0 rout of Raging Thunder in the Lowell Rang softball tournament on Saturday.
Payton Moser and Emma Eichacker each had two hits, with Eichacker driving in two, for Yankton. Lucy Yost doubled. Trinity Bietz and Camryn Koletzky each had a hit and two RBI. Emma Herrboldt also had a hit in the victory.
Kaylee Heiner picked up the win, striking out six in the three-inning shutout.
Fusion Synergy 7, Fury Red 1
SIOUX FALLS — Fusion Synergy grabbed an early lead, then pulled away late to claim a 7-1 victory over Yankton Fury Red in the Extra Innings Invitational softball tournament on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Rileigh Foster doubled for Yankton. Elle Feser and Olivia Girard each had a hit.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out nine in the six-inning contest.
Fury Fire 11, Assault 1
MITCHELL — The Yankton Fury Fire used a pair of four-run innings to pull past the Assault team in the Lowell Rang softball tournament on Saturday.
Keyara Mason tripled and doubled, driving in two, for Yankton. Emma Wiese had a pair of hits. Kelsey O’Neill added a double.
Maddy Courtright allowed one hit over four innings for the win, striking out five.
Golden Girls 3, Fury Red 2
SIOUX FALLS — The Norfolk Golden Girls rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Yankton Fury Red 3-2 in the Extra Innings Invitational softball tournament on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Regan Garry doubled for Yankton. Logan Miller, Elle Feser, Rileigh Foster and Gracie Brockberg each had a hit.
Garry took the loss.
Fury 10, Annandale 2
MITCHELL — The Yankton Fury 16s rolled to a 10-2 victory over Annandale in the Lowell Rang softball tournament on Saturday.
Isabel Yellowbank went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Madison Girard went 2-of-3 with a double for Yankton. Tori Hansen and Mia Donner each had two hits. Quincy Gaskins doubled, and Lydia Yost and McKenna Hacecky each had a hit in the victory.
Hansen picked up the win, striking out three in the five-inning contest.
Fury 13, 605 Octane 1
MITCHELL — The Yankton Fury 16s scored nine runs in the first inning on the way to a 13-1 rout of 605 Octane in the Lowell Rang softball tournament on Saturday.
Madison Girard went 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBI for Yankton. Mia Donner had two hits and two RBI. Emily Reiser doubled. Lydia Yost, Reagan Lee and McKenna Hacecky each had a hit in the victory.
Isabel Yellowbank picked up the victory.
