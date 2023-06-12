SIOUX FALLS — The Sanford Sports Academy 18-U softball team scored six runs in the first inning as they defeated the Yankton Fury Red 8-6 in five innings on Sunday.

Regan Garry, Rileigh Foster and Olivia Girard recorded an RBI apiece for Yankton. Down 7-0, Yankton scored six runs in the third to get within one run, 7-6.

