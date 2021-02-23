BASKETBALL

GPAC MEN’S TOURN.

Quarterfinals, Feb. 24

No. 8 Mount Marty (9-16) at No. 1 Morningside (20-4), 8 p.m.

No. 5 Concordia (17-8) at No. 4 Dakota Wesleyan (18-7), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Dordt (18-7) at No. 3 Jamestown (18-7), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Briar Cliff (12-13) at No. 2 Northwestern (20-5), 8 p.m.

GPAC WOMEN’S TOURN.

Quarterfinals, Feb. 24

No. 8 Jamestown (15-10) at No. 1 Morningside (23-2), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Dordt (15-10) at No. 4 Briar Cliff (16-9), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Midland (15-10) at No. 3 Northwestern (16-9), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan (14-10) at No. 2 Concordia (18-7), 7 p.m.

NEB. BOYS’ SUB-DISTRICTS

C2-4 AT LYONS-DECATUR

First Round, Feb. 22

Tri County Northeast 67, Omaha Nation 46

Semifinals, Feb. 23

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 68, Tri County Northeast 40

Wakefield 64, Ponca 43

Championship, Feb. 25

No. 1 BRLD (16-4) vs. No. 2 Wakefield (20-4), 7 p.m.

C2-5 AT CEDAR CATHOLIC

First Round, Feb. 22

Crofton 40, Plainview 31

Semifinals, Feb. 23

Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Crofton 29

Lutheran High Northeast 55, Elkhorn Valley 43

Championship, Feb. 25

No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (17-6) vs. No. 2 Lutheran High Northeast (14-7), 7 p.m.

D1-4 AT LAUREL-CC

First Round, Feb. 22

Hartington-Newcastle 50, Randolph 40

Semifinals, Feb. 23

Walthill 77, Hartington-Newcastle 51

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 81, Homer 48

Championship, Feb. 25

No. 1 Walthill (17-4) vs. No. 2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (15-10), 7 p.m.

D1-5 AT NIOBRARA

First Round, Feb. 22

Niobrara-Verdigre 60, Boyd County 53

Semifinals, Feb. 23

Osmond 65, Niobrara-Verdigre 39

Creighton 38, Bloomfield 32

Championship, Feb. 25

No. 1 Osmond (20-3) vs. No. 2 Creighton (14-9), 7 p.m.

D2-6 AT O’NEILL ST. MARY’S

First Round, Feb. 22

Santee 84, Wausa 56

Semifinals, Feb. 23

O’Neill St. Mary’s 78, Santee 37

Wynot 60, Stuart 47

Championship, Feb. 25

No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s (20-1) vs. No. 2 Wynot (17-7), 6:30 p.m.

S.D. GIRLS’ REGIONS

REGION 4A

First Round, Feb. 23

Lennox 53, Canton 49

Tea Area 70, Beresford 42

Elk Point-Jefferson 46, Vermillion 42

SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 25

No. 5 Lennox (9-12) at Dakota Valley (14-5), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Elk Point-Jefferson (5-16) vs. No. 2 Tea Area (15-6), 7 p.m.

REGION 5A

First Round, Feb. 23

Wagner 57, Madison 35

Mount Vernon-Plankinton 54, Parker 51

SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 25

No. 4 Wagner (9-12) at No. 1 McCook Central-Montrose (15-5), 7 p.m., Salem

No. 3 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (14-7) at Parkston (14-6), 7 p.m.

REGION 5B

First Round, Feb. 22

Freeman 55, Canistota 40

Centerville 58, Gayville-Voliln 45

Alcester-Hudson 44, Freeman Academy-Marion 20

Second Round, Feb. 23

Viborg-Hurley 51, Freeman 43

Bridgewater-Emery 63, Irene-Wakonda 50

Menno 46, Centerville 42

Scotland 59, Alcester-Hudson 53

SoDak16 Qualifier, Feb. 25 at Irene

No. 1 Viborg-Hurley (16-4) vs. No. 4 Bridgewater-Emery (13-8), 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Menno (14-6) vs. No. 3 Scotland (16-5), 7:30 p.m.

REGION 6B

First Round, Feb. 22

Marty Indian 75, Colome 50

Platte-Geddes 47, Bon Homme 34

Avon 51, Gregory 40

Second Round, Feb. 23

Corsica-Stickney 77, Marty 50

Tripp-Delmont-Armour 50, Burke 31

Andes Central-Dakota Christian 52, Platte-Geddes 42

Kimball-White Lake 56, Avon 48

SoDak 16 Qual., Feb. 25 at Mitchell

No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (19-2) vs. No. 4 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (13-8), 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (16-5) vs. No. 3 Kimball-White Lake (13-8), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS

District B-1

FINAL: Nebraska City 66, Norris 35

District B-2

FINAL: Platteview 51, Waverly 39

District B-3

FINAL: Omaha Skutt Catholic 53, Omaha Roncalli 33

District B-4

FINAL: Elkhorn Mount Michael 60, Elkhorn 55

District B-5

FINAL: Blair 54, Bennington 53

District B-6

FINAL: Aurora 53, Seward 46, OT

District B-8

FINAL: Alliance 49, Sidney 44

Sub-District C1-1

Auburn 74, Syracuse 26

Fairbury 63, Wilber-Clatonia 58, OT

Sub-District C1-2

Milford 85, Raymond Central 53

Sub-District C1-3

Ashland-Greenwood 46, Boys Town 43

Louisville 55, Conestoga 35

Sub-District C1-4

Douglas County West 67, Arlington 45

Omaha Concordia 55, Fort Calhoun 49

Sub-District C1-5

North Bend Central 60, Aquinas 49

Wahoo 68, Bishop Neumann 49

Sub-District C1-6

Boone Central 71, Madison 37

Columbus Scotus 48, Columbus Lakeview 40

Sub-District C1-7

Wayne 48, West Point-Beemer 44

Sub-District C1-8

Battle Creek 62, Norfolk Catholic 54

Pierce 58, O’Neill 44

Sub-District C1-9

Adams Central 74, Fillmore Central 24

Gibbon 49, Wood River 42

Sub-District C1-10

Central City 63, Centura 59, OT

St. Paul 70, Broken Bow 45

Sub-District C1-11

Cozad 59, Minden 51

Kearney Catholic 81, Holdrege 33

Sub-District C1-12

Mitchell 48, Chadron 34

Ogallala 59, Gordon/Rushville 36

Sub-District C2-1

Freeman 63, Johnson County Central 43

Tri County 57, Southern 48

Sub-District C2-2

Palmyra 61, Archbishop Bergan 45

Yutan 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 45

Sub-District C2-3

Oakland-Craig 54, Guardian Angels 30

Sub-District C2-6

Neligh-Oakdale 67, North Central 42

West Holt 58, Ainsworth 47

Sub-District C2-7

Hastings St. Cecilia 63, Sandy Creek 55

Sutton 64, Superior 36

Sub-District C2-8

Centennial 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 51

Grand Island Central Catholic 67, Heartland 13

Sub-District C2-9

Cross County 57, Nebraska Christian 44

Twin River 52, Arcadia-Loup City 44

Sub-District C2-10

Cambridge 60, Arapahoe 42

Sub-District C2-11

Chase County 58, Dundy County-Stratton 50

Hershey 51, Hitchcock County 42

Sub-District C2-12

Bayard 55, Hemingford 46

Bridgeport 86, Kimball 27

Sub-District C2-3

Clarkson/Leigh 52, Wisner-Pilger 37

Sub-District D1-1

Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Elmwood-Murdock 29

Sub-District D1-2

Mead 57, Cornerstone Christian 25

Omaha Christian Academy 63, East Butler 59

Sub-District D1-3

Howells/Dodge 61, Stanton 44

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Cedar Bluffs 15

Sub-District D1-6

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Thayer Central 36

Deshler 50, McCool Junction 43

Sub-District D1-7

Blue Hill 43, Shelton 42, OT

Kenesaw 52, Harvard 40

Sub-District D1-9

Elm Creek 58, Axtell 49

Southern Valley 55, Bertrand 51

Sub-District D1-10

Ansley-Litchfield 65, South Loup 46

Burwell 68, Anselmo-Merna 29

Sub-District D1-11

Maxwell 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 45

North Platte St. Patrick’s 57, Sandhills/Thedford 35

Sub-District D2-2

Diller-Odell 50, Meridian 19

Friend 41, Exeter/Milligan 38

Sub-District D2-3

Parkview Christian 85, High Plains Community 23

Sub-District D2-4

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Winside 23

Pender 57, St. Edward 32

Sub-District D2-5

Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Elba 40

Sub-District D2-7

Heartland Lutheran 43, Giltner 32

Silver Lake 37, Red Cloud 19

Sub-District D2-8

Loomis 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 63, Pleasanton 54

Sub-District D2-9

Medicine Valley 68, Brady 52

Wallace 60, Southwest 37

Sub-District D2-10

Mullen 71, Arthur County 23

Paxton 58, Hyannis 37

Sub-District D2-11

Potter-Dix 72, Minatare 23

South Platte 59, Creek Valley 34

TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

District A-1

Bellevue West 52, Omaha Benson 51

Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha South 27

District A-2

Gretna 36, Omaha Westside 30

Millard South 70, Lincoln Southeast 31

District A-3

Lincoln Southwest 69, Millard West 31

Norfolk 53, Kearney 38

District A-4

Lincoln North Star 63, Omaha Marian 56

Omaha Central 63, Columbus 35

District A-5

Fremont 79, Elkhorn South 54

Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha Burke 61

District A-6

Bellevue East 30, Millard North 24

North Platte 49, Omaha Northwest 41

District A-7

Lincoln East 46, Lincoln Northeast 34

Papillion-LaVista South 55, Lincoln High 47

TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Clark/Willow Lake 52, Tiospa Zina Tribal 47

Harrisburg 75, Huron 54

Lower Brule 100, Dupree 58

Pierre 62, Brookings 41

Sioux Falls Washington 57, Mitchell 49

TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Harrisburg 68, Huron 51

Pierre 56, Brookings 38

Sioux Falls Washington 68, Mitchell 58

Class A Region 1 First Round

Redfield 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 24

Class A Region 3 First Round

Tri-Valley 54, Baltic 36

Class A Regions 7&8 First Round

Custer 53, Lead-Deadwood 25

Class B Region 1 Second Round

Aberdeen Christian 49, Britton-Hecla 21

Waubay/Summit 63, Leola/Frederick 37

Waverly-South Shore 53, Langford 18

Class B Region 2 Second Round

Faulkton 56, Sully Buttes 47

Class B Region 4 Second Round

Ethan 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14

Class B Region 7 Second Round

New Underwood 45, Edgemont 30

Class B Region 8 Second Round

Lemmon 52, Dupree 49

Newell 57, McIntosh 17

