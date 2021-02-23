BASKETBALL
GPAC MEN’S TOURN.
Quarterfinals, Feb. 24
No. 8 Mount Marty (9-16) at No. 1 Morningside (20-4), 8 p.m.
No. 5 Concordia (17-8) at No. 4 Dakota Wesleyan (18-7), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Dordt (18-7) at No. 3 Jamestown (18-7), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Briar Cliff (12-13) at No. 2 Northwestern (20-5), 8 p.m.
GPAC WOMEN’S TOURN.
Quarterfinals, Feb. 24
No. 8 Jamestown (15-10) at No. 1 Morningside (23-2), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Dordt (15-10) at No. 4 Briar Cliff (16-9), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Midland (15-10) at No. 3 Northwestern (16-9), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan (14-10) at No. 2 Concordia (18-7), 7 p.m.
NEB. BOYS’ SUB-DISTRICTS
C2-4 AT LYONS-DECATUR
First Round, Feb. 22
Tri County Northeast 67, Omaha Nation 46
Semifinals, Feb. 23
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 68, Tri County Northeast 40
Wakefield 64, Ponca 43
Championship, Feb. 25
No. 1 BRLD (16-4) vs. No. 2 Wakefield (20-4), 7 p.m.
C2-5 AT CEDAR CATHOLIC
First Round, Feb. 22
Crofton 40, Plainview 31
Semifinals, Feb. 23
Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Crofton 29
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Elkhorn Valley 43
Championship, Feb. 25
No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (17-6) vs. No. 2 Lutheran High Northeast (14-7), 7 p.m.
D1-4 AT LAUREL-CC
First Round, Feb. 22
Hartington-Newcastle 50, Randolph 40
Semifinals, Feb. 23
Walthill 77, Hartington-Newcastle 51
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 81, Homer 48
Championship, Feb. 25
No. 1 Walthill (17-4) vs. No. 2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (15-10), 7 p.m.
D1-5 AT NIOBRARA
First Round, Feb. 22
Niobrara-Verdigre 60, Boyd County 53
Semifinals, Feb. 23
Osmond 65, Niobrara-Verdigre 39
Creighton 38, Bloomfield 32
Championship, Feb. 25
No. 1 Osmond (20-3) vs. No. 2 Creighton (14-9), 7 p.m.
D2-6 AT O’NEILL ST. MARY’S
First Round, Feb. 22
Santee 84, Wausa 56
Semifinals, Feb. 23
O’Neill St. Mary’s 78, Santee 37
Wynot 60, Stuart 47
Championship, Feb. 25
No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s (20-1) vs. No. 2 Wynot (17-7), 6:30 p.m.
S.D. GIRLS’ REGIONS
REGION 4A
First Round, Feb. 23
Lennox 53, Canton 49
Tea Area 70, Beresford 42
Elk Point-Jefferson 46, Vermillion 42
SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 25
No. 5 Lennox (9-12) at Dakota Valley (14-5), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Elk Point-Jefferson (5-16) vs. No. 2 Tea Area (15-6), 7 p.m.
REGION 5A
First Round, Feb. 23
Wagner 57, Madison 35
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 54, Parker 51
SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 25
No. 4 Wagner (9-12) at No. 1 McCook Central-Montrose (15-5), 7 p.m., Salem
No. 3 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (14-7) at Parkston (14-6), 7 p.m.
REGION 5B
First Round, Feb. 22
Freeman 55, Canistota 40
Centerville 58, Gayville-Voliln 45
Alcester-Hudson 44, Freeman Academy-Marion 20
Second Round, Feb. 23
Viborg-Hurley 51, Freeman 43
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Irene-Wakonda 50
Menno 46, Centerville 42
Scotland 59, Alcester-Hudson 53
SoDak16 Qualifier, Feb. 25 at Irene
No. 1 Viborg-Hurley (16-4) vs. No. 4 Bridgewater-Emery (13-8), 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Menno (14-6) vs. No. 3 Scotland (16-5), 7:30 p.m.
REGION 6B
First Round, Feb. 22
Marty Indian 75, Colome 50
Platte-Geddes 47, Bon Homme 34
Avon 51, Gregory 40
Second Round, Feb. 23
Corsica-Stickney 77, Marty 50
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 50, Burke 31
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 52, Platte-Geddes 42
Kimball-White Lake 56, Avon 48
SoDak 16 Qual., Feb. 25 at Mitchell
No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (19-2) vs. No. 4 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (13-8), 6:30 p.m.
No. 2 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (16-5) vs. No. 3 Kimball-White Lake (13-8), 8 p.m.
TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS
District B-1
FINAL: Nebraska City 66, Norris 35
District B-2
FINAL: Platteview 51, Waverly 39
District B-3
FINAL: Omaha Skutt Catholic 53, Omaha Roncalli 33
District B-4
FINAL: Elkhorn Mount Michael 60, Elkhorn 55
District B-5
FINAL: Blair 54, Bennington 53
District B-6
FINAL: Aurora 53, Seward 46, OT
District B-8
FINAL: Alliance 49, Sidney 44
Sub-District C1-1
Auburn 74, Syracuse 26
Fairbury 63, Wilber-Clatonia 58, OT
Sub-District C1-2
Milford 85, Raymond Central 53
Sub-District C1-3
Ashland-Greenwood 46, Boys Town 43
Louisville 55, Conestoga 35
Sub-District C1-4
Douglas County West 67, Arlington 45
Omaha Concordia 55, Fort Calhoun 49
Sub-District C1-5
North Bend Central 60, Aquinas 49
Wahoo 68, Bishop Neumann 49
Sub-District C1-6
Boone Central 71, Madison 37
Columbus Scotus 48, Columbus Lakeview 40
Sub-District C1-7
Wayne 48, West Point-Beemer 44
Sub-District C1-8
Battle Creek 62, Norfolk Catholic 54
Pierce 58, O’Neill 44
Sub-District C1-9
Adams Central 74, Fillmore Central 24
Gibbon 49, Wood River 42
Sub-District C1-10
Central City 63, Centura 59, OT
St. Paul 70, Broken Bow 45
Sub-District C1-11
Cozad 59, Minden 51
Kearney Catholic 81, Holdrege 33
Sub-District C1-12
Mitchell 48, Chadron 34
Ogallala 59, Gordon/Rushville 36
Sub-District C2-1
Freeman 63, Johnson County Central 43
Tri County 57, Southern 48
Sub-District C2-2
Palmyra 61, Archbishop Bergan 45
Yutan 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 45
Sub-District C2-3
Oakland-Craig 54, Guardian Angels 30
Sub-District C2-6
Neligh-Oakdale 67, North Central 42
West Holt 58, Ainsworth 47
Sub-District C2-7
Hastings St. Cecilia 63, Sandy Creek 55
Sutton 64, Superior 36
Sub-District C2-8
Centennial 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 51
Grand Island Central Catholic 67, Heartland 13
Sub-District C2-9
Cross County 57, Nebraska Christian 44
Twin River 52, Arcadia-Loup City 44
Sub-District C2-10
Cambridge 60, Arapahoe 42
Sub-District C2-11
Chase County 58, Dundy County-Stratton 50
Hershey 51, Hitchcock County 42
Sub-District C2-12
Bayard 55, Hemingford 46
Bridgeport 86, Kimball 27
Sub-District C2-3
Clarkson/Leigh 52, Wisner-Pilger 37
Sub-District D1-1
Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Sub-District D1-2
Mead 57, Cornerstone Christian 25
Omaha Christian Academy 63, East Butler 59
Sub-District D1-3
Howells/Dodge 61, Stanton 44
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Cedar Bluffs 15
Sub-District D1-6
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Thayer Central 36
Deshler 50, McCool Junction 43
Sub-District D1-7
Blue Hill 43, Shelton 42, OT
Kenesaw 52, Harvard 40
Sub-District D1-9
Elm Creek 58, Axtell 49
Southern Valley 55, Bertrand 51
Sub-District D1-10
Ansley-Litchfield 65, South Loup 46
Burwell 68, Anselmo-Merna 29
Sub-District D1-11
Maxwell 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 45
North Platte St. Patrick’s 57, Sandhills/Thedford 35
Sub-District D2-2
Diller-Odell 50, Meridian 19
Friend 41, Exeter/Milligan 38
Sub-District D2-3
Parkview Christian 85, High Plains Community 23
Sub-District D2-4
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Winside 23
Pender 57, St. Edward 32
Sub-District D2-5
Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Elba 40
Sub-District D2-7
Heartland Lutheran 43, Giltner 32
Silver Lake 37, Red Cloud 19
Sub-District D2-8
Loomis 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 63, Pleasanton 54
Sub-District D2-9
Medicine Valley 68, Brady 52
Wallace 60, Southwest 37
Sub-District D2-10
Mullen 71, Arthur County 23
Paxton 58, Hyannis 37
Sub-District D2-11
Potter-Dix 72, Minatare 23
South Platte 59, Creek Valley 34
TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
District A-1
Bellevue West 52, Omaha Benson 51
Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha South 27
District A-2
Gretna 36, Omaha Westside 30
Millard South 70, Lincoln Southeast 31
District A-3
Lincoln Southwest 69, Millard West 31
Norfolk 53, Kearney 38
District A-4
Lincoln North Star 63, Omaha Marian 56
Omaha Central 63, Columbus 35
District A-5
Fremont 79, Elkhorn South 54
Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha Burke 61
District A-6
Bellevue East 30, Millard North 24
North Platte 49, Omaha Northwest 41
District A-7
Lincoln East 46, Lincoln Northeast 34
Papillion-LaVista South 55, Lincoln High 47
TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Clark/Willow Lake 52, Tiospa Zina Tribal 47
Harrisburg 75, Huron 54
Lower Brule 100, Dupree 58
Pierre 62, Brookings 41
Sioux Falls Washington 57, Mitchell 49
TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Harrisburg 68, Huron 51
Pierre 56, Brookings 38
Sioux Falls Washington 68, Mitchell 58
Class A Region 1 First Round
Redfield 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 24
Class A Region 3 First Round
Tri-Valley 54, Baltic 36
Class A Regions 7&8 First Round
Custer 53, Lead-Deadwood 25
Class B Region 1 Second Round
Aberdeen Christian 49, Britton-Hecla 21
Waubay/Summit 63, Leola/Frederick 37
Waverly-South Shore 53, Langford 18
Class B Region 2 Second Round
Faulkton 56, Sully Buttes 47
Class B Region 4 Second Round
Ethan 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14
Class B Region 7 Second Round
New Underwood 45, Edgemont 30
Class B Region 8 Second Round
Lemmon 52, Dupree 49
Newell 57, McIntosh 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.