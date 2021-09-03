Justin Cap has been patient.
He’s bided his time until he could step back onto a football field for an actual game.
“It’s been such a long time,” the 2019 Yankton High School graduate said this week.
How long?
Three years. Thirty-four months, to be exact.
Cap, a two-year starter for the Bucks, returned home a year ago and transferred to Mount Marty University for the exact moment he’ll experience on Saturday afternoon: He’ll suit up for a hometown team.
When Mount Marty makes it long-awaited football debut on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Dakota Wesleyan at Crane-Youngworth Field, the Lancers will do so with four former Bucks in starting roles. Cap will start at cornerback, while Rex Ryken (tight end), Trevor Fitzgerald (wide receiver) and Brodey Peterson (linebacker) will also begin their Mount Marty careers as starters.
In the case of Cap and Ryken — another 2019 YHS graduate — particularly, Saturday’s game will also mark the end of a year-long journey in which they and their teammates who were on the Mount Marty campus last year could do nothing but practice.
“A lot of it was looking at the bigger picture,” Cap said. “Last year, it was all building toward something. You had to keep your heart in it.”
Which, he added, wasn’t always easy.
Impatience became a frequent visitor.
“There were days where you’d ask yourself, ‘Is it all worth it?’” Cap said.
It’s for real now for the quartet of former Bucks.
“All four will be starting, so that tells you a little something about Yankton football,” said Mount Marty head coach John Michaletti, who took the reins this summer after Mike Woodley retired.
Seeing the field in the season opener? Sure, that would have been a realistic expectation for the foursome, but starting wasn’t really something Fitzgerald assumed.
“It’s been a lot to take in,” the 2021 YHS graduate said this week. “I never thought I’d be able to play football after high school.”
While Fitzgerald and Peterson (another 2021 YHS graduate) both signed with Mount Marty out of high school, Cap and Ryken took different paths back to their hometown.
Cap spent a year at Northwestern College (Iowa), while Ryken — the all-time leading receiver in YHS history — initially signed to play football at Dakota Wesleyan but then transferred to the University of South Dakota.
In his full year with the Mount Marty program, Cap has become a leader on the defense, according to Michaletti.
“Justin is a grinder,” the coach said. “He makes the right plays and just knows how to play the game.”
Ryken, who amassed 116 receptions and 20 touchdowns during his high school, has become a valuable offensive weapon, according to Michaletti.
“Rex has really gone all in with everything he’s done,” he said. “That’s a cliché, yes, but everything he’s done is to make himself a better athlete and better football player.”
As a do-it-all offensive and defensive weapon for the Bucks, Fitzgerald combined for 1,330 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior. Now, with Mount Marty, he’ll see plenty of action in the receiving game and will also handle kickoff returns.
“Trevor had such a big season last year for Yankton, and he’ll have some of those same roles for us,” Michaletti said. “He has to be on the field.”
Peterson also had a solid career for the Bucks, as he transitioned from being the team’s leading rusher as a junior into a defensive leader as a senior — he recorded 61.5 tackles (33 solo), 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
“If you picture what a college linebacker should look like, he’s it,” Michaletti said. “He has a very high football IQ.”
The former Bucks will now get the chance to return to the home field they once roamed.
Getting an opportunity to play at Crane-Youngworth Field again is something all four have consistently said played a role in their decision to sign with Mount Marty.
“I get to continue the journey I started at Crane,” Cap said. “You can’t understand what it’s like to play there; to be out on that field. It’s so much more than a field.”
And once again, it’s their home.
“I love being at Crane,” Fitzgerald said. “I can’t wait to see what the crowd will be like; hopefully like we had on Friday nights.”
