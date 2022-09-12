The Yankton Bucks (3-0) remained third in both the media and coaches football polls in advance of this week’s matchup with top-ranked Pierre. Both polls were announced Monday.
Pierre (3-0) received 21 of 22 first place votes in the media poll and 28 of 30 first place votes in the coaches’ poll. Tea Area, fresh off beating Class 11AAA power O’Gorman (2-1), ranked second in Class 11AA and received the other first place votes in the class.
Here is a look at the other classes in the football poll.
— Sioux Falls Jefferson (3-0) earned the top spot in the Class 11AAA poll. Brandon Valley (1-2) received one first place vote in the coaches’ poll despite ranking fifth.
— West Central (3-0) beat out Dell Rapids (3-0) for the top spot in both 11A polls. Beresford (2-1) ranked third in the coaches’ poll and fourth in the media poll. Dakota Valley (2-1) was fifth in the media poll and received votes in the coaches’ poll.
— Winner (4-0) was the top pick in both Class 11B polls. Elk Point-Jefferson (3-0) ranked second and received first-place votes in the media poll, and ranked third in the media poll.
— Howard (4-0) led both polls in Class 9AA. Parkston (3-1) ranked fifth in both polls, getting a first-place vote from the coaches. Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy (3-0) received votes in both polls, while Viborg-Hurley (3-1) and Bon Homme (2-1) also received votes from the coaches.
— Gregory (3-0) holds the top spot in both Class 9A polls. Alcester-Hudson (4-0) received votes in both polls.
— Herreid-Selby Area (3-0) held the top spot in Class 9B. Avon (3-1) ranked fourth in both polls.
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 12 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Jefferson (22) 3-0 110 1
2. O’Gorman 2-1 76 2
3. Lincoln 2-1 63 3
4. Harrisburg 2-1 56 5
5. Stevens 2-1 14 4
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 11.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (21) 3-0 109 1
2. Tea Area (1) 3-0 87 2
3. Yankton 3-0 68 3
4. Brookings 2-1 44 4
5. Mitchell 1-2 15 5
Receiving votes: Sturgis 7.
Class 11A
1. West Central (17) 3-0 105 1
2. Dell Rapids (5) 3-0 93 2
3. Canton 2-1 45 RV
4. Beresford 2-1 44 4
5. Dakota Valley 2-1 23 3
Receiving votes: Madison 13, Sioux Falls Christian 4, Lennox 3.
Class 11B
1. Winner (22) 4-0 110 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 4-0 78 2
3. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-0 72 3
4. St. Thomas More 3-0 31 4
5. Mount Vernon-Plankinton 4-0 20 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 13, McCook Central-Montrose 3, Sioux Valley 3.
Class 9AA
1. Howard (21) 4-0 109 1
2. Wall (1) 4-0 86 2
3. Hamlin 4-0 58 3
4. Hanson 3-1 51 5
5. Parkston 3-1 21 4
Receiving votes: Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy 4, Elkton-Lake Benton 1.
Class 9A
1. Gregory (19) 3-0 107 1
2. Warner (1) 4-0 82 2
3. Castlewood (1) 3-0 65 3
4. Canistota (1) 2-2 37 4
5. Lyman 4-0 35 5
Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 3, Harding County-Bison 1.
Class 9B
1. Herreid-Selby Area (22) 3-0 110 1
2. Hitchcock-Tulare 4-0 85 2
3. De Smet 3-1 56 3
4. Avon 3-1 42 4
5. Sully Buttes 4-0 34 5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 2, Corsica-Stickney 1.
SDFBCA POLL
CLASS 11AAA
1. SF Jefferson (27) 3-0 139
2. O’Gorman 2-1 87
3. Harrisburg 2-1 75
4. SF Lincoln 2-1 68
5. Brandon Valley (1) 1-2 32
RECEIVING VOTES: RC Stevens 13, SF Washington 3
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (28) 3-0 140
2. Tea (2) 3-0 116
3. Yankton 3-0 84
4. Brookings 2-1 48
5. Sturgis 2-1 17
RECEIVING VOTES: Mitchell 11, Watertown 6
CLASS 11A
1. West Central (15) 3-0 132
2. Dell Rapids (15) 3-0 123
3. Beresford 2-1 56
4. Canton 2-1 51
5. Madison 1-2 25
RECEIVING VOTES: Lennox 22, SF Christian 15, Dakota Valley 13
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (23) 4-0 137
2. EPJ (4) 3-0 96
3. BEE (1) 4-0 57
4. MVP 4-0 42
5. Aberdeen Roncalli (1) 4-0 39
RECEIVING VOTES: MCM 26, St Thomas More 26, Sioux Valley 8
CLASS 9AA
1. Howard (24) 4-0 140
2. Wall (3) 4-0 95
3. Hamlin (3) 4-0 72
4. Hanson 3-1 65
5. Parkston (1) 3-1 38
RECEIVING VOTES: Elkton-Lake Benton 20, Viborg-Hurley 8, Bon Homme 5, Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy 5
CLASS 9A
1. Gregory (19) 3-0 125
2. Warner (3) 4-0 92
3. Castlewood (3) 3-0 87
4. Canistota (3) 2-2 58
5. Lyman 4-0 34
RECEIVING VOTES: Harding Co-Bison 14, Alcester-Hudson 12, Timber Lake 8
CLASS 9B
1. Herreid-Selby Area (26) 3-0 128
2. Hitchcock-Tulare (2) 4-0 97
3. De Smet (1) 3-1 83
4. Avon 3-1 67
5. Sully Buttes (1) 4-0 32
RECEIVING VOTES: Kadoka Area 8, Dell Rapids St. Mary 7, Faulkton Area 6
