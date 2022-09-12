Bucks Remain Third In Polls
Yankton's Gavin Swanson, 30, and Shaylor Platte, 32, clear the way for teammate Tucker Gilmore during the Bucks' Eastern South Dakota Conference football game against Watertown, Friday at Yankton's Crane-Youngworth Field. Yankton (3-0) remained third in both the media and coaches' football polls, announced Monday. Yankton travels to top-ranked Pierre this week.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks (3-0) remained third in both the media and coaches football polls in advance of this week’s matchup with top-ranked Pierre. Both polls were announced Monday.

Pierre (3-0) received 21 of 22 first place votes in the media poll and 28 of 30 first place votes in the coaches’ poll. Tea Area, fresh off beating Class 11AAA power O’Gorman (2-1), ranked second in Class 11AA and received the other first place votes in the class.

