LONG BEACH, Calif. — South Dakota junior Maddie Lavin finished runner-up in the under-23 division and 10th overall at the Americas Triathlon Cup over the weekend in Long Beach.
Lavin completed the course in 59:03.4, less than a minute shy of the elite race winner.
This marked Lavin’s second race as an elite, earning her elite license back in March at the Clermont Challenge in Florida. Lavin spent three collegiate seasons as a member of the Coyotes’ swimming & diving and track & field programs, joining the triathlon team during the 2020-21 academic year.
Lavin’s finish at Long Beach also qualified her for the U23 World Championship team. She will race with Team USA at the World Triathlon Championship Finals held in Edmonton, Canada, from Aug. 20-22.
