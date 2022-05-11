SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Ten members of the Mount Marty University baseball team, including two first-team selections, were honored by the Great Plains Athletic Conference as the league announced its baseball All-Conference team.
“The GPAC was very strong at the top this season,” said MMU head coach Andy Bernatow. “I appreciate that we had so many guys receive notoriety as we have.”
Catcher Billy Hancock repeated as a first-team selection, and was joined on the first team by first baseman Kiko Nunez.
Hancock batted .361 with team-highs of 15 home runs, and six triples. He also had eight doubles and 39 runs batted in.
“He’s had an outstanding career for us. He’s one of the better players in the conference,” Bernatow said of Hancock, the 2021 GPAC Player of the Year. ‘He put together another outstanding season.
Hancock’s six triples tied a single-season Lancer record, and his 11 career triples sets a school record in that category. He also ranks fourth all-time with 38 career home runs.
“He’s starting to make an assault on our record books,” Bernatow said. “That’s pretty incredible when you think about the history of Mount Marty baseball.”
Nunez, a freshman, batted .331 with 11 home runs and a team-high 45 runs batted in.
Nunez was the first baseball/football dual sport recruit in Lancer history. An honorable mention all-GPAC selection in football last fall, Nunez had not played baseball in three years before taking the field this spring.
“He started the season 0-for-19. He needed to see some pitches,” Bernatow said. “I’m thankful for the knowledge of (hitting coach Jason) Nelson. When I asked if we should bench him, he said that it will come.”
When Nunez’ bat got going, the 6-1, 285-pounder put everything into some impressive longballs.
“We had a day when the wind was blowing in with 50 mile-an-hour gusts, and he hit two out that day,” Bernatow said. “He’s hit some impressive home runs.”
Pitchers Myles Brown and Tyler Priest, and third baseman Mason Townsend were selected to the second team.
Priest, a repeat second-team selection, posted a 7-2 record with a 4.71 earned run average. He struck out 49 batters and walked just 19 in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His five complete games led the team.
“Tyler’s the ultimate competitor. The more stressful the situation, the better he is,” Bernatow said. “He thrives in tough situations.
Priest went 5-0 in GPAC on the season. His 13 starts this season tied a school record, and his 72 innings pitched ranks eighth for a season in MMU history. His 17 career victories ranks seventh in Lancer history. His 17-4 record ranks him fifth in career win percentage.
Townsend, who was selected at the utility infielder slot in 2022, is also a repeat second-team selection. The senior from Yankton batted .336 with four home runs and 44 RBI.
Townsend, a first-team selection in 2019, battled through a season in which he never was fully healthy, missing the start of the season with injury.
“Mason had a tremendous career here. He was a tremendous leader and a tremendous teammate,” Bernatow said. “He’s been a clutch player for us, and was the moral fabric of the team.”
In 152 career games, Townsend recorded 175 hits, 34 doubles, 20 home runs and 138 runs batted in, batting an impressive .362. His 82 career walks rank third in Lancer history.
Brown went 6-3 with a 2.73 earned run average. He had a team-best 77 strikeouts while walking 19 in 62 2/3 innings pitched. The 77 strikeouts rank seventh for a season in Lancer history.
“Every day he’s gotten a bit better,” Bernatow said of Brown. “At the start of the year we figured he’d be a bullpen guy, but he really came into his 6-8 frame and created additional command with his pitches.”
Five Lancers were named to the honorable mention list: pitchers Clayton Chipchase, Chris Rofe and Jett Hasegawa, infielder Jet Weber and outfielder David Richardson.
Rofe, a second-team selection a year ago, went 3-2 with a team-high seven saves. He posted a 3.31 earned run average, striking out 45 batters in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
Rofe’s 20 appearances this season rank second in a season in Lancer history. Both his single-season and career saves (11) marks tie him for third in those categories for the Lancers.
“He really grew in terms of coming out of the bullpen,” Bernatow said. “He wasn’t a single-inning guy. He wasn’t a pitch once a weekend guy, or even a pitch once a day guy. He had the uncanny ability to throw multiple times in a day or a weekend and not lose anything.”
Weber, a senior shortstop, batted .326 with nine doubles and 23 RBI. He also had 12 stolen bases, ranking among the team leaders in that category.
“Weber was a three-year starter and had a really good year in the leadoff spot,” Bernatow said. “I felt like he was a catalyst for us. He was a team captain and a hard worker.
“With how he approaches games, it was nice to see him rewarded.”
Richardson, a senior, batted .294 with eight home runs, nine doubles and 25 RBI. His 14 stolen bases fell one short of the team lead.
“It was awesome to see him have a good year. When we started the season, we thought he’d be a fourth outfielder for us,” Bernatow said. “But he got his opportunity, and he wasn’t going to give it up.”
Richardson, who typically batted in the bottom four of the order, provided both power and speed to spark that part of the lineup.
“To be successful you have to have production from the bottom half of the lineup,” Bernatow said. “It was a luxury to have him on the back end.”
Chipchase finished 6-3 with a 2.37 earned run average. He struck out 49 batters in 57 innings pitched.
“We felt he had a good season last year, and he was able to build off that,” Bernatow said. “At times Clayton was our best starting pitcher this season.”
Hasegawa went 4-2 in his first season with the Lancers. He posted a 4.50 earned run average and struck out 59 batters in his 60 innings of work.
“Hasegawa was similar to Priest,” Bernatow said. “He’s really quiet, but he throws well in tough situations.”
With two on second team and two on honorable mention, the Lancers’ entire starting rotation was honored by the league. MMU set a school record with 396 strikeouts on the season.
“These guys were a big part of it,” Bernatow said.
Mount Marty finished 35-16 overall, placing third in the GPAC with a 19-9 record. The Lancers went 0-2 in the GPAC Tournament.
Also announced Wednesday, Morningside shortstop Carter Kratz was named to the league’s Gold Glove team. Kratz, a senior from Vermillion, posted a .941 fielding percentage for the Mustangs. He had eight errors on 136 chances, helping turn 14 double plays.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.