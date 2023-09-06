The Mount Marty University volleyball team opened the 2023 Great Plains Athletic Conference season in exciting fashion, outlasting Doane 26-28, 25-19, 20-25, 28-26, 15-12 on Wednesday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Mount Marty’s head coach Belen Albertos noted how there is no better way to play your first home, and conference game of the season.
“There is no better feeling than winning the first home game,” she said. “I am so proud of these girls and my players.”
Prior to this win and the Lancers sweeping Doane in the 2022 season, the team had not gotten a win over the Tigers.
Coach Albertos noted on this, saying “we are getting better, and we are getting wins we hadn’t gotten before.” She followed that statement up with, “it’s a tough conference though, so we just have to continue to keep improving as a team. The goal is to be one of the top teams, but that takes time.”
Between the two teams, there were 30 lead changes in the high scoring affair, with the Lancers getting the final lead change of the night.
“It was a battle, and when it got down to the line, we just told them to believe in themselves,” Albertos said. “We were big with having a good mindset in the preseason, and we know that will continue to be important throughout the season.”
Ally Whitemire picked up a double-double to help lead the charge for Mount Marty, getting 53 assists and 18 digs.
Also for the Lancers, Julia Weber had a team-high 21 kills. Following was Mia Furst with 15, and Aubrey Herbolsheimer rounded it out with 14.
Defensively, Katelyn Chykta led with 23 digs, while Ivy Mines followed with 17 digs. Zoie Bertsch had two service aces.
“This was 100% a team win, and we told them that in the locker room,” Albertos stated. “The bench brought the energy and the players on the court fought all night, and that will need to happen for the rest of the season.”
Doane was led by Taylor Sluka’s 18 kills, Camdym Carpenter’s 51 assists and Sophia Turek’s 22 digs.
Mount Marty is now 8-5 on the season, surpassing the 2022 team’s number of wins. Their next game is on Saturday at Hastings, with the start time set for 3 p.m.
“It is big to get a win over a GPAC team, so we feel good about that, but we know we will have to turn around and face another tough opponent on Saturday.”
