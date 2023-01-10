VERMILLION — The South Dakota women’s tennis team is picked to finish second in the Summit League behind eight-time defending champion Denver according to the preseason poll announced Tuesday.
The Coyotes earned 43 points and one first-place vote in the voting done by league head coaches as Denver had 49 points, including seven first-place votes.
