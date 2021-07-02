RENNER — Renner posted 22 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Yankton in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
In the opener, Austin Henry homered twice, driving in three runs, as Renner claimed an 8-1 victory.
Zach Ridl and Zak Evers each doubled and singled for Renner. Andy Moen, Reece Arbogast and Harry Huenters each had a hit in the victory.
Drew Ryken doubled and singled for Yankton. Jace McCorkell, Landon Loecker and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the effort.
Aspen Dahl pitched five shutout innings, striking out 10, for the win. Connor Teichroew took the loss, striking out five in his five innings of work.
Renner scored in all but one inning to claim a 14-6 victory in the nightcap.
T.J. Free went 3-for-3 with a double to lead Renner. Andy Moen had two hits, including a triple, and two RBI. Henry also had two hits. Dahl had a double and three RBI. Teegan Schlimgen had a double and four runs scored. Sam Stukel, Ridl and Dalton Garbers each had a hit in the victory.
Carson Haak had a home run and two RBI for Yankton. Rugby Ryken tripled. Prouty and Austin Wagner each doubled. Joe Gokie posted a hit and two RBI. Teichroew and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the effort.
Free picked up the win in relief. Gokie took the loss, also in relief.
Yankton, 12-20, hosts Mitchell on Tuesday. The matchup will be a single game, starting at 6 p.m.
Parkston 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 6
ELK POINT — Parkston scored four runs in the sixth to rally to a 7-6 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Max Scott had two doubles and two RBI to lead Parkston. Kade Bialas and Josh Polreis each had two hits. Logan Heidinger and Carter Kalda each doubled. Landon Sudbeck drove in two runs in the victory.
Andrew Nearman went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for EPJ. Jake Gale posted three hits. Cade Ferrel doubled and singled. Ben Swatek doubled, and Ty Trometer and Noah Larson each had a hit in the victory.
Isaak Bialas pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the win. Scott struck out three in the seventh for the save. Skyler Swatek took the loss, striking out five in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
Parkston, 6-3, hosts Salem on Monday.
Platte-Geddes 6, Gregory 5
GREGORY — Jackson Olsen’s RBI single in the top of the seventh lifted Platte-Geddes past Gregory 6-5 in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Myles Kott went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Platte-Geddes. Landon Schulte and Kelby VanDerWerff each doubled and singled, with Schulte driving in three runs. Olsen finished 2-for-3 with two RBI. Dawson Hoffman also had two hits. Nate Whalen, Grayson Hanson and Aiden Bultje each had a hit in the victory.
Trey Murry went 3-for-4 with a double, and Kade Braun went 3-for-4 for Gregory. Hunter VanNuewenhuis went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Rylan Peck also had two hits. Ben Witt and Rhoss Oliver each had a hit in the effort.
Jackson Neuman pitched four innings of shutout relief, striking out five, for the win. Ben Witt took the loss, also in relief.
Platte-Geddes, 4-3, hosts Wessington Springs-Woonsocket on Tuesday.
Youth
Renner 18-8, Greysox 14-2
Renner earned a sweep of the Yankton Greysox in youth baseball action on Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Renner outlasted Yankton 18-14.
Dylan Howe doubled and singled, driving in four, to lead Yankton. Brett Taggart also had two hits. Liam Villanueva had a hit and two RBI. Cale Haselhorst, Eli Anderson and Noah Hansen each had a hit in the victory.
Taggart took the loss.
Renner completed the sweep with an 8-2 decision in the nightcap.
Jolten Reimnitz had the lone Yankton hit.
Jack Brandt took the loss, striking out four in his four innings of work.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls Black on Tuesday.
