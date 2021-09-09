VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes put on a clinic Thursday night at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex in a 4-1 victory over Drake. The Yotes are now 3-1-2 on the season while the Bulldogs are 3-3-1.
USD scored three times in the first 24 minutes, including two goals from Shaylee Gailus. Taylor Ravelo and Abby Ostrem also scored for the Coyotes. Alexis Mitchell, Taylor Cotter and Ostrem recorded assists for the Coyotes.
Libby Helverson scored the Drake goal early in the second half.
Emma Harkleroad stopped eight shots in goal for the win, with teammate Caroline Lewis stopping one shot in the final 2:42. Kelsie Stone made two saves in the first half and Vainey Lopez mad three saves in the second half for Drake.
The Yotes host Northern Iowa for the second time this season on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Yotes took home a 1-0 victory last weekend in Cedar Falls. The game is also senior day for six seniors on the Coyote squad.
