Tappers Face Sioux Falls Brewers In State 'A' Opener
Yankton pitcher Kieren Luellman sends the ball home during the Tappers' amateur baseball game against Wynot, earlier this season. Yankton will take on the Sioux Falls Brewers in the opening game of the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, which begins Friday at Yankton's Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The host Yankton Tappers will take on the Sioux Falls Brewers in the opening game of the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

The Brewers beat Yankton in the 2019 championship game. The Brewers also beat Yankton in the second round of the 2020 tournament, a game played in Yankton.

