The host Yankton Tappers will take on the Sioux Falls Brewers in the opening game of the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The Brewers beat Yankton in the 2019 championship game. The Brewers also beat Yankton in the second round of the 2020 tournament, a game played in Yankton.
The Yankton-Brewers matchup will be the first of eight games played in Yankton. Friday’s second first-round game will feature the defending champion Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels against the Black Hills A’s, scheduled for approximately 8 p.m.
Losers of the two Friday games will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in an elimination contest. Friday’s two winners will meet at approximately 1:30 p.m.
The second side of the bracket begins Saturday at 5 p.m., featuring the Brookings Cubs against the Rapid City Diamondbacks. Aberdeen Circus and the Renner Monarchs face off at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Losers of the two Saturday evening games will meet at 11 a.m. Sunday in an elimination contest. Saturday night’s two winners will meet at approximately 1:30 p.m.
The six teams that win at least one game will advance to the final weekend of the tournament, Aug. 11-13 in Mitchell. The championship of the modified double-elimination tournament is set for noon on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Cadwell Park.
S.D. STATE CLASS A TOURN.
Aug. 4-6 at Yankton, Aug. 11-13 at Mitchell
GAME 1A: Yankton Tappers vs. Sioux Falls Brewers, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 2A: Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels vs. Black Hills A’s, 8 p.m.
GAME 3A: Game 1A loser vs. Game 2A loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 4A: Game 1A winner vs. Game 2A winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 5A: Rapid City Diamondbacks vs. Brookings Cubs, 5 p.m.
GAME 6A: Renner Monarchs vs. Aberdeen Circus, 7:30 p.m.
GAME 7A: Game 5A loser vs. Game 6A loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 8A: Game 5A winner vs. Game 6A winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 27: Game 8A loser vs. Game 3A winner, 1 p.m., Drake Field
GAME 28: Game 4A winner vs. Game 8A winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 29: Game 4A loser vs. Game 7A winner, 3 p.m., Drake Field
GAME 32: Game 27 winner vs. Game 29 winner, 11 a.m.
GAME 33: Game 32 winner vs. Game 28 loser, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 33 winner vs. Game 28 winner, noon
