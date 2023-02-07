GAYVILLE — The Gayville-Volin Raiders pulled away late to defeat the Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats 44-38 Tuesday.
The Bearcats led 16-3 in the second quarter.
Taylor Hoxeng led G-V with 23 points. Maia Achen added 12 points.
Alivia Weber registered 12 points for Freeman Academy-Marion.
The Raiders improved to 4-11, while the Bearcats fell to 5-11.
Gayville-Volin plays at Scotland Thursday, while Freeman Academy-Marion plays at Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thursday.
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION (5-11) 10 12 6 10 — 38
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (4-11) 0 14 13 17 — 44
Bon Homme 61, Burke 54
TYNDALL — The Bon Homme Cavaliers put up 36 points in the second half to secure a 61-54 victory over Burke in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Jurni Vavruska led the Cavaliers with 21 points in the game. Erin Heusinkveld added 14 points to the score.
The Burke Lady Cougars were led by Kailee Frank’s 10 points.
Bon Homme, 9-7, hosts Platte Geddes on Friday. Burke, 5-11, will travel to Winner on Thursday.
Burke won the junior varsity match 32-20.
BURKE (5-11) 16 7 8 23 — 54
BON HOMME (9-7) 11 14 18 18 — 61
Vermillion 60, Dakota Valley 52
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers built a 25-21 lead at halftime to get a 60-52 win over the Dakota Valley Panthers in girls’ basketball action.
Vermillion clinched the Dakota XII Conference regular season title with the victory.
Brooke Jensen led the Tanagers with 13 points in the game. Chandler Cleveland followed with 11 points.
Jorja Van Den Hul scored 21 points in the game to lead the Panthers. Melina Snoozy put up 12 points.
Vermillion, 17-1, travels to Irene-Wakonda on Friday. Dakota Valley, 6-11, will travel to Dell Rapids on Friday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (6-11) 9 12 18 13 — 52
VERMILLION (17-1) 16 9 18 17 — 60
Freeman 56, Hanson 53
FREEMAN — The Freeman Flyers put up 24 points in the first quarter to help push them to a 56-53 victory over Hanson in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Freeman was led by Ashlin Jacobsen’s 21 points. The Flyers had 30 rebounds in the game.
Hanson grabbed a total of 21 rebounds and had 14 steals in the game.
Freeman, 12-6, travels to Ethan on Tuesday. Hanson, 12-5, will host Kimball-White Lake on Friday.
HANSON (12-5) 11 17 7 18 — 53
FREEMAN (12-6) 24 12 9 11 — 56
AC-DC 56, Marty 53
MARTY — The ACDC Thunder built a 25-17 lead at halftime on their way to a 56-53 win over Marty in girls’ basketball action.
Josie Brouwer led the Thunder with 22 points. Halle Olson grabbed 12 rebounds in the game.
The Marty Lady Braves were led by Jayla Bruguier with 29 points. Hawk Bair followed with 10 points.
ACDC, 13-2, hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Thursday. Marty, 5-11, will travel to Santee (Neb.) on Friday.
ACDC won the junior varsity game 36-32.
ANDES CENTRAL-DC (13-2) 18 7 19 12 — 56
MARTY (5-11) 4 13 14 22 — 53
Wagner 71, TDA 28
ARMOUR — The Wagner Red Raiders got a 19-point, 16-rebound double-double from Emma Yost in a 71-28 victory Tuesday.
Ashlyn Koupal added 21 points and eight rebounds for Wagner. Shalayne Nagel registered 14 points and five assists.
TDA was led by Megan Reiner’s 15 points.
The Red Raiders improved to 17-1, while the Nighthawks fell to 7-9.
Wagner hosts Chamberlain Friday, while TDA hosts Avon Thursday.
WAGNER (17-1) 28 17 18 8 — 71
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR (7-9) 2 9 10 7 — 28
Parkston 63, SC-W 26
FORESTBURG — The Parkston Trojans got 15 points from Keeara Oakley as they defeated the Sanborn Central-Woonsocket Blackhawks 63-26 Tuesday.
Faith Oakley added 10 points for Parkston.
Jaycee Baruth led the Blackhawks with six points.
The Trojans improved to 13-5, while the Blackhawks fell to 7-9.
Parkston hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton Feb. 16, while SCW hosts Bridgewater-Emery Thursday.
PARKSTON (13-5) 24 17 14 8 — 63
SANBORN CENTRAL-WOON.(7-9) 5 7 5 9 — 26
Viborg-Hurley 42, Parker 32
PARKER — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars got nine points and 14 rebounds from Coral Mason as they defeated the Parker Pheasants 42-32 Tuesday.
Estelle Lee and Shelby Lyons also tallied nine points for V-H.
Parker Leissman led Parker with 12 points.
The Cougars improved to 15-2, while Parker fell to 2-14.
V-H won the JV game 34-15, with Kendra Gilbert scoring 14 points.
Viborg-Hurley plays Hamlin in the DWU classic Friday, while Parker plays at Sioux Valley Saturday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (15-2) 15 12 10 5 — 42
PARKER (2-14) 10 6 10 6 — 32
Bloomfield 54, Neligh-Oakdale 42
NELIGH, Neb. — The Bloomfield Bees got 14 points from Christina Martenson as they defeated the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors 54-42 Tuesday.
The game was tied 33-33 after the third quarter, but Bloomfield used a 21-9 fourth quarter to win the game.
Madison Abbenhaus registered 13 points for Bloomfield.
The Bees improved to 9-12, while the Warriors fell to 1-18.
Bloomfield plays at Creighton Thursday, while Neligh-Oakdale plays at Chambers-Wheeler Central Friday.
BLOOMFIELD (9-12) 9 10 14 21 — 54
NELIGH-OAKDALE (1-18) 11 8 14 9 — 42
