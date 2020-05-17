FREEMAN — Behind the right arm of Kieren Luellman and five RBI from Sam Mooney, the Yankton Lakers won their first amateur baseball game with an 11-0 eight-inning victory over Freeman in non-league action Sunday in Freeman.
Luellman struck out 11 batters and allowed four hits over eight innings.
Rex Ryken doubled and singled twice for Yankton, while Mooney tripled and drove in five runs. Miles Carda singled twice, while Ryken and Owen Feser both scored three runs. Collin Zahrbock added two runs scored and Luellman also had two RBI.
Yankton visits Tabor on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.
YANKTON 432 000 02 — 11 9 0
FREEMAN 000 000 00 — 0 4 4
Parkston 5, Menno 2
MENNO — The Parkston Mudcats scored four runs in the top of the second inning and held on to beat Menno 5-2 in a non-league amateur baseball game Sunday afternoon in Menno.
Jeff Harris and Brady Nolz each doubled for Parkston, while Billy Hamilton, Dylan Mogck, Dawson Semmler and Pat Harris all singled.
Jake Weber pitched four innings for the win.
For Menno, Dylan Lehr hit a home run in the first inning, and Adam Walter and Mitch Vandeberg both singled. Macon Oplinger pitched six innings.
Menno visits Lesterville in non-league action Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.
PARKSTON 140 000 000 — 5 6 0
MENNO 103 000 000 — 2 3 2
Jake Weber, Dillon Stadlman (5) and Pat Harris; Macon Oplinger, Adam Walter (7) and Walter, Derrick Lehr (7)
