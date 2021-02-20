The first quarter was further evidence.
Rugby Ryken continues to feel it.
The sophomore point guard for the second-ranked Yankton boys’ basketball team took another step forward with a 21-point, 6-assist performance in Saturday night’s 76-57 victory over Huron at the YHS gym.
“I’m feeling more confident,” said Ryken, who scored 11 points in the first quarter.
“I feel like I was a little timid at the start of the season, but now it’s coming to me. I’ve been able to drive and kick, and guys are hitting shots.”
His past three weeks, especially, have shown his progression.
• Feb. 4: He scored all 19 of his points in the fourth quarter, when the Bucks rallied from a 20-point deficit but came up three points short
• Feb. 12: He finished with 12 points and six assists in a win
• Friday: He had six points and three assists in a win over No. 4 Mitchell
• Saturday: He did it again
“Rugby is playing at a high level, with a lot of confidence,” head coach Chris Haynes said. “That adds another dimension for our team.”
A season ago, Yankton senior point guard Cooper Cornemann earned first team all-state honors, and this season, Ryken is running the offense effectively in all phases.
“Any time you have a point guard playing at a high level, it’s really good for your team,” Haynes said.
Ryken has also given the Bucks (15-3) a reliable third scoring option behind senior Matthew Mors and junior Jaden Kral.
“Especially when we don’t have to rely on Matthew every time,” Ryken said.
Ryken knocked five three-pointers and had 17 points by halftime on Saturday, when the Bucks led 41-29 at the break. Yankton’s margin then reached 60-39 after the third quarter.
“We were attacking well and our shots were falling,” Ryken said. “Matthew was patient, and me and Jaden got to go work.”
Huron (2-16) then scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to get within 60-49 and make things a little interesting. The Bucks, though, answered with seven straight points — capped off by a Ryken basket — to restore order.
“I give Huron a ton of credit,” Haynes said. “When things haven’t been going your way and you’re not winning games, they could have just rolled over.”
Huron got 17 points from Max Kranzler, 15 points and seven rebounds from Jaren Schley, and 10 points from Reilyn Zavesky. The Tigers made 10 three-pointers.
Kral led the Bucks with 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists, while Mors had 15 points, three rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Junior Dylan Prouty scored six points off the bench and senior Aidan Feser grabbed five rebounds.
Yankton finished with 20 assists on 31 baskets, and also made 11 three-pointers.
The Bucks also remained perfect at home (now 9-0) with Friday’s victory over Mitchell and Saturday’s triumph over Huron. Yankton will conclude the regular season with two more home games next weekend: Friday against Rapid City Central and Saturday against Douglas.
“That was a good weekend for us,” Haynes said. “We’ll get some rest and get ready for another weekend to wrap things up.”
In sub-varsity action Saturday, Yankton beat Huron 66-46 in the JV game. Joe Gokie led the Bucks with 17 points, while Michael Mors had 10 points.
Yankton won the sophomore game 71-21 behind Drew Ryken’s 16 points, Isaiah Schelhaas’ 14 points and Luke Bernatow’s 11 points.
The Bucks won the freshman ‘A’ game 62-48 behind Lance Dannenbring’s 20 points and Lucas Kampschoff’s 16 points. Huron won the freshman ‘B’ game 55-42. Dannenbring led Yankton with 16 points and Austin Gobel scored eight points.
HURON (2-16)
Ryan Janes 1-1 0-0 3; Teagan Pfitzer 0-2 0-0 0; Max Kranzler 7-12 0-2 17; Cade McNeil 1-1 0-1 2; Kler Hae 0-1 0-0 0; Jaren Schley 6-12 0-0 15; Reilyn Zavesky 3-6 3-3 10; Derick Siemonsma 3-10 0-0 8; James Bock 1-1 0-0 2; Isaiah Decker 0-4 0-0 0. TOTALS 22-50 3-6 57.
YANKTON (15-3)
Dylan Prouty 2-6 0-0 6; Kaden Luellman 0-0 0-0 0; Mac Ryken 0-0 0-0 0; Rugby Ryken 8-16 0-0 21; Aidan Feser 1-1 1-2 3; Joe Gokie 0-1 0-0 0; Trevor Fitzgerald 0-2 0-0 0; Drew Ryken 0-3 0-0 0; Michael Mors 0-0 0-0 0; Cody Oswald 0-0 0-0 0; Max Raab 0-0 0-0 0; Cooper Grotenhuis 1-1 0-0 3; Jaden Kral 10-14 2-3 24; Matthew Mors 7-16 0-2 15; Colton Potts 2-2 0-0 4. TOTALS 31-62 3-7 76.
HURON 13 16 10 18 — 57
YANKTON 16 25 19 16 — 76
Three-Pointers — YHS 11-29 (R. Ryken 5-9, Kral 2-3, Prouty 2-6, Grotenhuis 1-1, Ma. Mors 1-5, Gokie 0-1, Fitzgerald 0-1, D. Ryken 0-3), HUR 10-24 (Kranzler 3-4, Schley 3-7, Siemonsma 2-7, Ryan Janes 1-1, Zavesky 1-3, Pfitzer 0-1, Hae 0-1). Total Rebounds — YHS 24 (Kral 8), HUR 17 (Schley 7). Assists — YHS 20 (R. Ryken 6), HUR 2. Turnovers — HUR 2, YHS 2. Personal Fouls — HUR 13, YHS 10. Fouled Out — Siemonsma.
