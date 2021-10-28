VERMILLION — Vermillion Tanagers quarterback Jack Kratz carried the ball into the endzone three times Thursday night to lead Vermillion to a 21-7 victory over the Tri-Valley Mustangs in quarter-final state playoff action in the DakotaDome.
It was a wide cast of characters that helped pave the way for Kratz. According to head coach Tom O’Boyle, all 41 members of the Tanagers football squad contributed.
“It’s the kids who get people ready during the week that don’t get a lot of snaps on Friday night, or in this case, Thursday night,” he said.
Kratz carried the ball 20 times Thursday night for 70 yards and was 17 of 20 in passing for total of 193 yards. His targets during the game included five different Vermillion receivers.
The Tanagers’ Mehki Sheffield carried the ball six times and rushed for 24 yards. Jeremy Crowe carried the ball six times and moved the ball a total of 12 yards.
It was a much different game than the one played just 13 days earlier in regular season play. In a back-and-forth game on Oct. 15, the Mustangs took advantage of a Vermillion error late in fourth quarter to score a touchdown that led to 21-7 victory.
“Oh, it was so much watching our kids tonight,” O’Boyle said, shortly after gathering all of his players together in an endzone of the DakotaDome and performing a victory dance for them before sending them off to the locker room. “What a great job the staff has done, and the kids again, getting ready. We had a setback against this team a couple weeks ago and they are very, very good football team. Very well coached.
“Our kids came here not to be denied a second time and here we are,” he said with a big smile. “We’re living a charmed life and we live to fight again and I think we’re going to be home next week against Milbank.”
O’Boyle is correct. No. 7 Milbank (7-3) will travel to Vermillion to face the Tanagers (7-3) in semifinal football action.
Vermillion’s offense made progress against Tri-Valley with play action pass plays.
“And our defense did a great job. We didn’t let number 3 hurt us (Mustang quarterback Owen Besmer, who was key figure in Tri-Valley’s victory over the Tanagers earlier in October). We had a super game plan again by Gary (Culver, assistant coach) and all of the staff.
“Our kids executed and we did some really nice things and positive things and here we are playing in November,” O’Boyle said. “I’m thrilled.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.