The Briar Cliff Chargers went on a late 12-3 run to defeat the Mount Marty Lancers 64-54 in Great Plains Athletic Conference action Wednesday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Briar Cliff improves to 5-1 (2-0 GPAC), while Mount Marty falls to 2-5 (0-2 GPAC).
Lancers head coach Allan Bertram was proud of the way his team fought through the game, but lamented his team not being able to hit open shots and going 4-10 from the free throw line.
“When you’re doing that, you’re making the game a little bit harder than what it should be,” Bertram said.
Despite the team not having their shot, Bertram was proud of the consistent fight the team showed throughout the game.
“The one thing we can control is our effort. As long as we’re (playing) as hard as we can for 40 minutes, we’re going to have a chance. Tonight was the first game all year that we put together 40 minutes (where we) battled. We’ve had it in spurts this year in other games. Even in the games that we’ve won, we’ve been good enough to get us by, but we haven’t been consistent. Tonight, we battled consistently.”
Macy Kempf led the Lancers with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Konnor Sudmann led the Chargers with 28 points. Payton Slaughter added nine rebounds and four assists for Briar Cliff.
In the fourth quarter, the Lancers had trouble making their shots, finishing 3-15 in the quarter. The Chargers, led by five seniors in their starting lineup, made the plays down the stretch against a young Lancers team.
“It’s a growing up process for our girls, but again, I’m so proud of their effort tonight and how they battled,” Bertram said.
Bertram added his team showed growth from an 86-53 loss to Doane last Saturday in areas such as mental toughness, fighting every possession, and eliminating turnovers.
“Once we (eliminated our early turnovers), in the half court we made it difficult for Briar Cliff to score tonight, especially in the first half,” he said. “(We were) buckling down and getting tough.”
The Lancers wanted to force the Chargers to shoot the three, which helped MMU stay in the game as Briar Cliff finished 5-27 from the 3-point line in the game.
“That’s what gave us a chance to win tonight,” Bertram said. “Our game plan was executed well by our girls.”
Briar Cliff was able to take advantage of MMU turnovers, outscoring the Lancers 28-14 in points off turnovers. The Chargers also held an advantage in fast break points 16-6. Still, the Lancers’ bench outscored Briar Cliff’s 24-3, giving the Lancers a chance to win the game at the end.
“It was the most consistent game we’ve played all season,” Bertram said. “If we can play like this the rest of the year, there’s a lot of teams coming up (in the schedule) that we have a chance to beat.”
Mount Marty looks to build upon playing consistent in parts as the Lancers travel to play the Hastings Broncos Saturday. Game time is set for 2 p.m.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.