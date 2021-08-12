The Yankton boys Soccer program welcomes back nine seniors for the 2021 season with hopes of getting past the opening round of the state tournament and competing for a state title.
“Practice has been really good,” Buck head coach Dave Dannenbring said. “We’re at a point that we have a bunch of seniors and juniors that have some experience and at this point they need to be putting it all together.”
The Bucks have four senior captains that Dannenbring hopes will help get the team started on the right foot, but the other five seniors and the rest of the varsity group will need to step up ahead.
“We elected four captains, Zach Loest, Will Pavlish, Jacob Kirchner and Gavin Fortner,” Dannenbring said. “This team elected them captains and we have a number of seniors that are leading by example. They were looking to and they’ve done a great job of steeping up and trying to work together as a team.”
The other seniors on the roster include Ethan Yasat, Gage Becker, Sam Herbert, Trace Jensen and Zack Hebda.
The Bucks finished the 2020 regular season 7-6 and fell in double overtime to Sioux Falls Lincoln in the opening round of the state tournament. The Bucks open their season against the Patriots today (Friday) at Crane Youngworth Field in Yankton.
The Bucks set their goal for this season to be state champions, and they will have their work cut out to get there. Dannenbring said the Sioux Falls schools, Rapid City Stevens, Watertown and Aberdeen all present challenges.
“The team said in order to achieve that goal, we have to do a better job of working together as a team by communicating on the field of open men, where to pass the ball, and encouraging each other when the chips are down,” Dannenbring said.
Communicating and moving to open space on the field are two of the biggest things Dannenbring said his team has tried to improve upon from last season. Being able to find open spaces allows for more scoring opportunities.
“One area (of improvement) is guys moving to open space so that we’re an option for someone with the ball to pass it to,” Dannenbring said. “Getting movement and crossing patterns in the attacking third of the field has the defense chasing us and we’re creating scoring opportunities in the attacking third.”
The Bucks open with a home match with Sioux Falls Lincoln at 8 p.m. Friday (today) at Crane Youngworth. The Bucks stay home for a match with Harrisburg before hitting the road for four straight games. Yankton’s home finale is against Aberdeen Central Sept. 25.
“You need to come out and do the things that we’ve been working on, attacking in the attacking third, communicating, working together as a team,” Dannenbring said. “We need to step it up if we face adversity.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.