GAYVILLE —Allison Muckey led Andes Central-Dakota Christian to a 61-41 win over Gayville-Volin Thursday night in Gayville.
Muckey tallied 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists for ACDC (3-0). Josie Brouwer added 16 points and Halle Olson nine points.
Molly Larson led Gayville-Volin (2-1) with 14 points. Taylor Hoxeng added 13 points.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian is at Scotland Saturday. Gayville-Volin is at Centerville Tuesday.
ACDC (3-0) 10 10 17 24 —61
GV (2-1) 1 7 11 22 —41
Flandreau 48, Beresford 21
FLANDREAU —Claire Sheppard’s double-double led Flandreau to a 48-21 win over Beresford Thursday night in Beresford.
Sheppard tallied 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Flandreau (3-0). Lizzie Pavlis added 12 points and Bella Pavlis 11 points. Lilly Klein contributed eight points.
Ella Merriman led Beresford (0-2) with nine points.
Flandreau is against Beubrook Area in the Entringer Classic Saturday. Beresford is at Sioux Valley Tuesday.
Centerville 56, Avon 43
CENTERVILLE — Two players score in double figures to lead Centerville to a 56-43 win over Avon Thursday night in Centerville.
Thea Gust tallied 24 points and nine rebounds for Centerville (4-1). Lillie Eide added 10 points and Bailey Hansen 12 rebounds. Mikayla Heesch added 11 points.
Courtney Sees tallied 13 points for Avon (0-3). Tiffany Pelton tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Centerville is at home against Gayville-Volin Tuesday. Avon is at Hanson Monday.
AVON (0-3) 7 13 15 8 —43
CENTERVILLE (4-1) 20 9 17 10 —56
Crofton 64, Niobrara-Verdigre 40
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Three players scored in double figures to lead Crofton to a 64-40 win over Niobrara-Verdigre Tuesday night in Niobrara, Nebraska.
Ella Wragge tallied 27 points for Crofton (5-1). Alexis Folkers tallied 16 points and Jayden Jordan 10.
Josilyn Miller led Niobrara-Verdigre (2-3) with 14 points. Chaney Konopasek added 10 points.
Crofton is in Vermillion to face LeMars, Iowa Saturday at 1 p.m. Niobrara-Verdigre is at home against Creighton Saturday.
CROFTON (5-1) 11 18 22 13 —64
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (2-3) 5 8 14 13 —40
Bloomfield 56, Randolph 27
RANDOLPH, Neb. — A near double-double for Madison Abbenhaus led Bloomfield to a 56-27 win over Randolph Thursday night in Randolph, Nebraska.
Abbenhaus tallied 23 points and nine rebounds for Bloomfield (2-2). Alexandra Eisenhauer added 11 points and seven rebounds.
No stats reported for Randolph (0-5).
Bloomfield hosts Neligh-Oakdale today (Friday). Randolph is at Wynot Monday.
BLOOMFIELD (2-2) 13 18 21 4 —56
RANDOLPH (0-5) 7 9 5 6 —27
Ponca 52, Vermillion 31
VERMILLION — Three players scored in double figures to lead Ponca to a 52-31 win over Vermillion in a girls basketball showdown in Vermillion Thursday.
Ashlyn Kingsbury and Samantha Ehlers tallied 13 points each for Ponca (6-0). Gracen Evens added 11 points.
Brooke Jensen tallied eight points to lead Vermillion (1-1). Kasey Hanson added seven points and six rebounds.
Ponca hosts Tri County Northeast today (Friday). Vermillion faces Windom, Minnesota in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Classic in Vermillion Saturday.
PONCA (6-0) 15 11 10 16 —52
VERMILLION (1-1) 4 13 3 11 —31
Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Parker 27
ELK POINT — Bentlee Kollbaum and Kaitlyn VanRoekel scored in double figures to lead Elk Point-Jefferson to a 52-27 win over Parker Thursday night.
Kollbaum tallied 12 points and VanRoekel 10 points for Elk Point-Jefferson (3-0).
Janae Olson and Ellie Travnicek scored six points each for Parker (1-2).
Elk Point-Jefferson is at Sioux Falls Christian Friday (today). Parker is at home against Parkston Tuesday.
PARKER (1-2) 3 8 9 7 —27
EPJ (3-0) 11 18 7 16 —52
Scotland 53, Bon Homme 50
SCOTLAND —A Delanie VanDriel double-double led Scotland to a 53-50 win over Bon Homme Thursday night in Scotland.
VanDriel tallied 12 points and 14 rebounds for Scotland (2-1). Martina DeBoer added 13 points.
Jurni Vavruska tallied 16 points for Bon Homme (0-2). Olivia Bures added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Scotland hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian Saturday. Bon Homme is at Tripp-Delmont-Armour Saturday.
BON HOMME (0-2) 14 19 16 5 —50
SCOTLAND (2-1) 15 11 12 15 —53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.