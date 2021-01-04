WAKONDA — Irene-Wakonda used three players in double figures to down Canistota 54-45 in Cornbelt Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Emma Marshall scored 12 points to lead a balanced Irene-Wakonda attack. Katie Knodel and Nora O’Malley each scored 11 points, with O’Malley grabbing a team-high six rebounds. Emma Orr added nine points in the victory.
McKenzy Krinke scored a game-high 22 points to lead Canistota. Alexa Tieszen added eight points.
Irene-Wakonda travels to Freeman today (Tuesday). Canistota travels to Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday.
CANISTOTA (1-4) 9 13 8 15 — 45
IRENE-WAKONDA (2-4) 12 13 14 15 — 54
Pender 42, Wynot 33
WYNOT, Neb. — Pender downed Wynot 42-33 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Ashley Ostrand scored 13 points to lead Pender.
For Wynot, Autumn Lawson and Karley Heimes each scored 11 points. Heimes also had 12 rebounds. Edyn Sudbeck added four steals.
Pender (9-3) travels to Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Thursday. Wynot (6-4) plays in the Classic Tournament on Thursday and Friday.
Watertown 51, Brookings 42
BROOKINGS — Watertown outscored Brookings 30-21 in the second half to claim a 51-42 victory over the Bobcats in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Olivia Corey scored 14 points, and Maggie Heesch had 12 points and nine rebounds for Watertown. Abby Bramer scored 11 points and Jaida Young had six assists in the victory.
Ainsley Shelsta led Brookings with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Landree Wilson scored 12 points. Allie Clark had 11 rebounds.
Watertown travels to Sioux Falls Washington on Thursday. Brookings hosts Brandon Valley on Friday.
WATERTOWN (2-4) 12 9 11 19 — 51
BROOKINGS (0-5) 7 14 9 12 — 42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.