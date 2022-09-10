WINNER — Dakota Valley beat out Beresford for top honors in the dance competition of the Winner competitive cheer and dance Invitational on Saturday.
Dakota Valley posted the top scores on Pom (187.5) and Jazz (180) to finish at 183.75. Beresford, which posted the best score in the hip hop category (164.5), finished at 166.5 for the event. Platte-Geddes (144) was fourth.
Host Winner claimed the cheer title, 138.5 to 131.5 over Parkston. Platte-Geddes (130), Dakota Valley (118) and Bon Homme (117.5) rounded out the top five.
GRAND CHAMPION: Winner 138.5, Parkston 131.5, Platte-Geddes 130, Dakota Valley 118, Bon Homme 117.5, Gregory 114, Sturgis 107.5, Faulkton 104.5, Douglas 102, Belle Fourche 101, Lyman 77
GRAND CHAMPION: Dakota Valley 183.75, Beresford 166.5, Winner 149, Platte-Geddes 144, Gregory 136.25, Douglas 123.5, Sturgis 122.25
HIP HOP: Beresford 164.5, Winner 141.5, Gregory 129
JAZZ: Dakota Valley 180, Platte-Geddes 149.5, Sturgis 125.5, Douglas 123.5
POM: Dakota Valley 187.5, Beresford 168.5, Winner 156.5, Gregory 143.5, Platte-Geddes 138.5, Douglas 123.5, Sturgis 119
