The Sioux Falls Post 15 15-under team earned a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Black Sox in youth baseball action on Monday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Noah Verdoorn doubled twice to spark Sioux Falls past Yankton 6-3.
Dayton Griess also had two hits, and Hunter Den Boer doubled in the victory.
Austin Gobel had three of Yankton’s six hits. Tyson Prouty, Frankie In’t Veld and Sean Turner each had a hit.
Jack Osterloo allowed one run over five innings for the win. Prouty took the loss, striking out four in his six innings of work.
Sioux Falls scored 10 runs in the first on the way to a 16-3 victory in the nightcap.
Donald Arens and Griess each had three hits for Sioux Falls, with Arens driving in four runs. Osterloo went 2-for-2 with a triple. Brock Ades and Carson Gohl each had two hits in the victory.
Carson Conway had two hits and Gobel doubled for Yankton. Payton Peterson, Kolter Feilmeier, Chase Howe, Alex Kleinsasser and Cruz Maldonado each had a hit for the Black Sox.
Chase Dubois struck out four in 3 1/3 inning of work for the win. Tucker Gilmore took the loss.
The Black Sox, 5-7, begin play in the Sioux Falls Tournament on Friday.
Sunday
Post 15 East 11, Lakers 3
Post 15 East ran away with an 11-3 victory over Yankton Lakers Sunday morning in Sioux Falls.
Sam Glasrud went 3-for-3 with two RBI. Tommy Peterson went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Easton Miller added two hits and a RBI.
Mark Kathol recorded two hits and a RBI for the Lakers. Matthew Sheldon added one hit and one RBI. Owen Wishon and Cohen Zahrbock added hits.
Paul Hoekman tallied six strikeouts in the win for Sioux Falls. Sheldon took the loss, striking out five and giving up eight runs.
Greysox 12, Renner 11
A five-run and seven-run inning gave the Yankton Greysox a 12-11 win over Renner Sunday.
Aidan Mulder recorded one hit and three RBI for the Greysox. Dylan Howe added two RBI. Jack Brandt, Ethan Carlson and Noah Hansen added one hit and one run each.
Cale Haselhorst and Jolten Reimnitz pitched two innings each, with Reimnitz earning the win. Brett Taggart added one inning of relief.
Watertown 8-6, Reds 5-9
WATERTOWN — The Yankton Reds split a doubleheader with Watertown Sunday afternoon in Watertown.
In the first game, Watertown jumped ahead early and didn’t look back in an 8-5 win.
Easton Feser picked up two hits. Tate Beste, Jace Sedlacek, Sam Gokie and Carter Boomsma picked up a hit.
Gavin Johnson pitched four innings for the Reds, taking the loss.
Yankton tacked on three runs in the sixth inning to take a 9-6 win over Watertown in game two.
Jace Sedlacek tallied two hits and scored twice for the Reds. Beste, Gokie and Brennen Gilmore added hits for the Reds.
Logan Leraas, Ashton Rabine and Jeremiah Schulte picked up two hits apiece to record all six Watertown hits. Leraas scored three times and Schulte drove in three.
Owen Eidsness and Beste split pitching duties, each throwing three innings. Beste picked up the win. Marcus Pitkin took the loss for Watertown.
Saturday
Yankton Black Sox 9-8, Watertown 6-7
The Yankton Black Sox picked up a doubleheader sweep against Watertown Saturday afternoon, taking the opener 9-6 and the second game 8-7.
Three runs in the top of the sixth inning was the difference in a 9-6 win in game one.
Austin Gobel and Tucker Gilmore recorded three hits each, while Gilmore driving in three runs for the Blacksox. Hunter Teichroew added three RBI and Sean Turner two.
Dylon Rawdon picked up two hits and two RBI for Watertown.
Turner pitched four innings for the Blacksox, striking out five. Payton Peterson took the win, striking out two over two innings.
Chuck Larson took the loss for Watertown, pitching five and two-thirds innings, giving up nine runs.
Yankton again used a big final frame to take a win in game two, scoring two in the top of the sixth to win 8-7.
All but two Yankton batters recorded a hit. Carson Conway, Frankie Intveid, Peterson and Teichroew hit triples in the second game. Landon Potts and Conway drove in two runs each.
Larson recorded three hits and three RBI for Watertown. Rawdon added two more hits and one RBI.
Teichroew pitched fur and two-third innings, striking out six. Intveld picked up the win, recording the final four outs.
Mason Krause and Karter Ramirez pitched for Watertown.
Yankton Lakers 16, Centerville 9
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Lakers 14U put eight runs across in the fifth inning to take a 16-9 victory over Centerville Saturday.
Easton Nelson and Matthew Sheldon recorded three hits apiece for the Lakers, with Nelson driving in four RBI. Sheldon, Cohen Zahrbock, Kael Garry and Trey Sager each drove in two runs. Sage and Kaden Hughes recorded two hits apiece.
Nelson and Zahrbock threw three innings each. Zahrbock picked up the win, striking out three and allowing two unearned runs.
Yankton Lakers 10, Rapid City Post 320 2
The Yankton Lakers scored in every inning to take a 10-2 win over Rapid City Post 320 Saturday afternoon.
Matthew Sheldon and Kaden Hughes each recorded one hit and two RBI for the Lakers. Easton Nelson went 2-for-3 with a double and one run driven in.
Owen Wishon earned the win on the mound, pitching four innings, striking out nine batters. Trey Sager pitched the final two innings.
Wayne (Neb.) 18, Greysox 4
SIOUX FALLS — The Greysox put four runs across in the fourth inning but it wasn’t enough as Wayne beat Yankton 18-4 Saturday afternoon.
Dylan Howe and Jace Sedlacek recorded two hits apiece for the Greysox. Nathan Barnes added two RBI on one hit.
Ryan Turner pitched three innings, taking the loss. Eli Anderson recorded two outs on the mound.
Ethan Carlson recorded the loss for Yankton, pitching two innings.
Sioux Falls Post 15 17, Greysox 5
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Post 15 drove across multiple runs in each inning to take a 17-5 victory over the Yankton Greysox Saturday.
Jack Brandt, Jace Sedlacek, Dylan Howe, Noah Hansen and Aiden Mulder picked up hits for Yankton. Hansen added two RBI. Haselhorst and Sedlacek added one RBI each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.