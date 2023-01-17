VERMILLION — The Yankton Gazelles broke the 130-point mark for the second time in as many outings, finishing at 131.3 in winning a gymnastics dual with Vermillion on Tuesday. Vermillion scored 123.05 on the night.
Yankton’s Allie Byrkeland (33.05) and Mackenzie Steinbrecher (32.85) finished 1-2 in the all-around, followed by Vermillion’s Tori Farmer and Serena Gapp, each at 32.8.
Yankton’s Ava Kollar won on floor exercise (8.9), then tied with teammates Allie and Marissa Byrkeland for first on vault (8.8). Allie Byrkeland won on uneven parallel bars (8.25). Gapp claimed the beam title (8.3).
Yankton hosts O’Gorman on Monday. Vermillion finishes the regular season with a triangular in Wagner on Jan. 26.
Yankton also claimed JV honors, scoring 102.6 points. Vermillion had 53.05 points.
Yankton’s Audrey Ploof won the all-around with a 27.3. She also posted the top mark on bars (5.7), floor (7.95) and vault (8.5). Briley Steffensen led the Gazelles on balance beam (6.45).
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 131.3, Vermillion 123.05
ALL-AROUND: 1, Allie Byrkeland Y 33.05; 2, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 32.85; T3, Tori Farmer V, Serena Gapp V 32.8; 5, Marissa Byrkeland Y 32.3; 6, Abby Roob V 30.65; 7, Emma Gobel Y 30.5; 8, Avery Portillo Y 29.35; 9, Caitlyn Reins V 26.8
BARS: 1, Allie Byrkeland Y 8.25; T2, Tori Farmer V, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 8.15; 4, Emma Gobel Y 7.85; 5, Marissa Byrkeland Y 7.75; 6, Serena Gapp V 7.7; 7, Abby Roob V 7.45; 8, Avery Portillo Y 7.35; 9, Ellie Drotzmann Y 5.75; 10, Caitlyn Reins V 4.75; 11, Briley Steffensen Y 4.35
BEAM: 1, Serena Gapp V 8.3; 2, Allie Byrkeland Y 7.8; 3, Tori Farmer V 7.75; 4, Marissa Byrkeland Y 7.7; 5, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 7.6; 6, Ava Koller Y 7.45; 7, Abby Roob V 7.35; 8, Emma Gobel Y 6.85; 9, Caitlyn Reins V 6.75; 10, Ellie Drotzmann Y 6.1; 11, Avery Portillo Y 5.45
FLOOR: 1, Ava Koller Y 8.9; 2, Tori Farmer V 8.6; 3, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 8.5; T4, Allie Byrkeland Y, Serena Gapp V 8.2; 6, Avery Portillo Y 8.15; 7, Briley Steffensen Y 8.1; 8, Marissa Byrkeland Y 8.05; 9, Caitlyn Reins V 8; 10, Abby Roob V 7.85; 11, Emma Gobel Y 7.6
VAULT: T1, Ava Koller Y, Allie Byrkeland Y, Marissa Byrkeland Y 8.8; T4, Serena Gapp V, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 8.6; 6, Addison Lanphear Y 8.5; 7, Avery Portillo Y 8.4; 8, Tori Farmer V 8.3; 9, Emma Gobel Y 8.2; 10, Abby Roob V 8; 11, Caitlyn Reins V 7.3; 12, Mya Berry V 6.9
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 102.6, Vermillion 53.05
ALL-AROUND: 1, Aubrey Ploof Y 27.3; 2, Aliya Fluke Y 24.85; 3, Jaelyn Vogt Y 24.05; 4, Kaydis Hayes Y 21.8
BARS: 1, Aubrey Ploof Y 5.7; 2, Jaelyn Vogt Y 4.8; 3, Addelle Mahowald V 3.95; 4, Aliya Fluke Y 3.9; 5, Reyanna Slattery V 2.6; 6, Aja Eilers Y 1.9; 7, Kaydis Hayes Y 1.7; 8, Sophie Garelik V 1.4; 9, Addison Lanphear Y 1
BEAM: 1, Briley Steffensen Y 6.45; 2, Addison Lanphear Y 6; 3, Aliya Fluke Y 5.75; 4, Brynn Shefl V 5.7; 5, Kaydis Hayes Y 5.55; 6, Jaelyn Vogt Y 5.35; 7, Aubrey Ploof Y 5.15; 8, Aja Eilers Y 4.6; 9, Reyanna Slattery V 3.45
FLOOR: 1, Aubrey Ploof Y 7.95; 2, Ellie Drotzmann Y 7.55; 3, Aliya Fluke Y 7.3; 4, Addison Lanphear Y 7.2; 5, Aja Eilers Y 7; 6, Kaydis Hayes Y 6.75; 7, Jaelyn Vogt Y 6.5; 8, Brynn Shefl V 5.8; 9, Sophie Garelik V 4.8; 10, Addelle Mahowald V 4.55
VAULT: 1, Aubrey Ploof Y 8.5; 2, Briley Steffensen Y 8.1; 3, Ellie Drotzmann Y 8.05; 4, Aliya Fluke Y 7.9; 5, Kaydis Hayes Y 7.8; 6, Jaelyn Vogt Y 7.4; 7, Sophie Garelik V 7.3; 8, Brynn Shefl V 6.9; 9, Addelle Mahowald V 6.6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.