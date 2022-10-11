COLUMBUS, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge shot a 398 to tie for eighth after the opening round of the Nebraska State Class C Girls’ Golf Tournament, Monday in Columbus, Nebraska.
Broken Bow holds a 16-stroke lead after the opening round, shooting a 348 on the first day. Minden (364) is second, followed by Columbus Scotus (379), Adams Central (381) and Archbishop Bergan (381).
Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove shot a 2-under 70 to take a commanding nine-stroke lead entering today’s (Tuesday) final round. Camryn Johnson of Broken Bow was the only other golfer to break 80, shooting a 79. Minden freshman KayLynn Jorgensen was third at 81.
For LCC, Sarah Karnes shot 92 to lead the way. Delaney Hall shot 96, Maddy Graham finished at 98 and Skylar Swanson shot 112 to complete the Bears’ scoring. Also for LCC, Holly Patefield shot 118.
Competing individually, Cedar Catholic’s Maci Schommer shot 103.
