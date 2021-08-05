MITCHELL – A night of struggles by the Tabor defense allowed Flandreau to claim a 9-5 victory over the Bluebirds in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Thursday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Tabor was charged with seven errors on the night, resulting in five unearned runs.
“We had too many little mistakes,” said Tabor manager Chris Sutera. “That’s what good things do: they take advantage of them.”
Jacob Patterson, Brian McGuire and Bret Severtsen each had two hits for Flandreau, which advances to face Mount Vernon in the 5:30 p.m. game on Monday. Aiden Ladd and Jordan Gesling each had a hit in the victory.
Zach Sutera had a team-best three hits for Tabor. Joey Slama posted a pair of hits. Sam Caba had a two-run double. Chris Sutera, Bryce Scieszinski, Beau Rothschadl and Cole Uecker each had a hit.
Bret Severtson pitched six-plus innings for the win. Christian Uecker took the loss, with pickup player Nate Broehm striking out four and not allowing an earned run in four innings of relief.
“I was happy with our pitching,” Chris Sutera said. “And our hitting was phenomenal.”
Tabor took the early lead, scoring on a two-run double by Caba and a RBI single by Cole Uecker in the second inning.
Flandreau left the bases loaded in the first two innings, but took advantage of a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the third. RBI singles by Bret Severtsen and Jacob Patterson sandwiched a RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Jordan Gesling and an error as the Cardinals plated four runs.
Errors helped Flandreau scratch across a run in the fourth and fifth innings, stretching the margin to 6-3.
Tabor cut into the margin with Zach Sutera’s RBI single in the sixth, but Flandreau got that run right back, then added two more unearned runs in the eighth.
“That had runners on in every inning. That’s what we wanted to do,” Chris Sutera said.
While the end of the season came as a disappointment, the Bluebirds’ future continues to look bright, Chris Sutera said.
“Our guys are so young. We have talent, but we have to get a little more age, more maturity,” he said. “Our Legion team just won a state title this week, and we’ll have a couple of those players coming up next year.
“We’ll be just fine.”
