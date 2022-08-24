HARTINGTON, Neb. – Would one of the state’s top basketball players mind not be chosen first in a pickup game?
Or even second?
It’s hard to say, but Carson Noecker has experienced those feelings – not that he minds, though – during track practice with his Hartington-Newcastle teammates during the spring.
When it comes time to practice relay races, orders are chosen: Who will start the race, which two will then follow, who will anchor.
“He’s not their first choice,” joked head coach Mandy Hochstein.
Why not?
Noecker, who has become one of the most decorated distance runners in Nebraska boys’ history, is known as a runner who doesn’t start out in front, according to his coach. He’s a notorious slow starter who relies on patience and endurance to eventually take control, Hochstein said.
While that not may not necessarily bode well in a relay race (unless, of course, it’s of the two-mile variety), Noecker, now a senior, has built quite a career on finishing strong.
“To say he has another gear, my gut says yeah,” Hochstein said. “Even as a 90-pound freshman, he had the mental toughness to run.
“I don’t know how to explain it. It’s not the physical strength with runners like Carson, it’s mental.”
That mental toughness has enabled Noecker to capture three consecutive Class C state cross country championships, and is one of seven boys’ runners in state history to do so. Nobody in state history has ever won four in a row and Noecker is now the odds-on favorite to do so – he won last year’s title by nearly a minute and a half.
Just don’t expect him to bring it up himself.
Noecker, according to his coach, is a shy, unassuming athlete – he was unavailable for an interview for this story.
“He’s pretty quiet,” Hochstein said.
He has, though, become a bit more vocal over the last two years, she added.
“When he said something one day, my new assistant coach said, ‘Wow, I’ve never heard him speak,’” Hochstein said. “He just doesn’t speak until he’s spoken to.”
Instead, Noecker’s performances speak loud and clear.
He clocked a 15:19.6 during last year’s state cross country meet, and then in the spring, he set a Class C record (9:16.05) in the 3200-meter run at the state track meet.
In that state cross country meet, Hartington-Newcastle finished 12th as a team, but graduated only one runner from that squad. The Wildcats return sophomore Cole Rosener (41st at state), senior Isaac Kuehn (83rd), senior Alan Santiago (85th) and senior Lukas Wortmann (86th).
With all of those record times and titles, Noecker has received plenty of attention, but he and his teammates will have a special opportunity this fall.
Considering that Noecker receives plenty of correspondence from college cross country coaches from all over the country, the one specific email Hochstein received this summer from organizers of a prestigious meet caught her by surprise.
Noecker and his teammates had officially been invited to compete at the prestigious Woodbridge Cross Country Classic – which will be celebrating its 41st running this fall – on Sept. 16 in Irvine, California.
“I giggled when I got the first email,” Hochstein joked.
Naturally, Hochstein was interested, particularly given the magnitude of what Noecker has already accomplished, and what he and his teammates could accomplish this fall.
“We’ll probably never have another runner of Carson’s caliber,” Hochstein said. “We’ve had some really good runners, especially lately, but this was just too good for me not to try this.”
It wasn’t simply a matter of saying yes to the invitation, though. There was the matter of how the cross country program would finance the trip to California, according to Hochstein.
Once the school board approved the trip, the task became to fundraise, through booster club kickoff events and other means, she said.
As busy as this time of the year is with planning and practices and meets (and now, planning for the California trip), it can be hard to put any kind of perspective on Noecker’s career, Hochstein said.
“It’s not necessarily that you expect it, you just know he has that kind of ability,” she said. “We just don’t talk about it that much in practice.”
