MITCHELL — Gage Goettertz was a near-perfect 8-of-9 from the field, finishing with 18 points, to lead Viborg-Hurley past Gregory 58-44 in the Hoop City Classic, Wednesday in Mitchell.

Goettertz also had nine rebounds and five assists for the Cougars. Nick Hanson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Bryson Morrison scored 11 points. Brady Schroedermeier, Braydyn Morrison and Devin Sayler each had five assists as Viborg-Hurley recorded 23 assists on 25 made baskets.

