MITCHELL — Gage Goettertz was a near-perfect 8-of-9 from the field, finishing with 18 points, to lead Viborg-Hurley past Gregory 58-44 in the Hoop City Classic, Wednesday in Mitchell.
Goettertz also had nine rebounds and five assists for the Cougars. Nick Hanson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Bryson Morrison scored 11 points. Brady Schroedermeier, Braydyn Morrison and Devin Sayler each had five assists as Viborg-Hurley recorded 23 assists on 25 made baskets.
Daniel Mitchell led Gregory with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Viborg-Hurley, 3-1, travels to Hanson on Jan. 5. Gregory, 1-1, hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Jan. 3.
GREGORY (1-1) 15 8 11 10 — 44
VIBORG-HURLEY (3-1) 13 19 18 8 — 58
Cedar Catholic 74, Pender 21
WAYNE, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic built a 48-14 lead on the way to a 74-21 rout of Pender in the opening round of the Elkhorn Valley Bank Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Jaymison Cattau led a balanced Cedar Catholic attack with 12 points. Andrew Jones and Tyan Baller each had 11 points. Nolan Becker and Jaxson Bernecker each finished with 10 points. Carson Arens added nine points in the victory.
Aiden Beckman led Pender with seven points.
Cedar Catholic, 6-0, faces Mid-State Conference rival Pierce in a semifinal matchup today (Thursday) at 5:30 p.m. Pender draws Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in a consolation game at 11 a.m.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (6-0) 22 26 14 12 — 74
PENDER (2-7) 8 6 2 5 — 21
WAYNE, Neb. — Pierce outscored Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 35-18 in the second half to pull away to a 58-37 victory over the Bears in the opening round of the Elkhorn Valley Bank Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Ben Brahmer scored a game-high 27 points to lead Pierce (7-0). Abram Scholting scored 17 points in the victory.
Jake Rath led LCC with 10 points and nine rebounds. Gibson Roberts finished with nine points.
Pierce advances to a semifinal matchup against Hartington Cedar Catholic, today (Thursday) at 5:30 p.m. LCC (5-2), which had its five-game win streak snapped, draws Pender in an 11 a.m. consolation game.
LAUREL-CON-COL (5-2) 9 10 11 7 — 37
PIERCE (7-0) 11 12 19 16 — 58
